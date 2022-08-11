Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Wave Race 64 Joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Catalog This Week
The next N64 title to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online free game catalog has been revealed. Wave Race 64, which was originally released all the way back in 1996, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription offering from this Friday, August 19. Below is...
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Live Now
The latest batch of free PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games is going live now. These free games include three Yakuza titles, a Mana remake, one of the latest Ghost Recon games, and many more. They're available in all PlayStation Plus subscriptions above the Essential line. To start, you can...
Gamespot
References To PlayStation PC Launcher Found In Marvel's Spider-Man's PC Release
Based on some files found within the recent PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, it looks like Sony might be planning a PlayStation PC launcher. Sony looks like it's going all in on PC, as references to a PlayStation PC launcher have been found within the files of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, as reported and verified by VGC. At this point in time, there's no way to connect your PSN account to first-party PlayStation titles. Spider-Man's files make references to things like "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements."
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Titles For Second Half Of August 2022 Include Four Day-One New Releases
The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have been announced, the the list includes one title launching today, August 16, and four additional day-one new releases by the end of the month. Eight titles in all are headed to Game Pass before the month is out, barring any additional surprises.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems
Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball Challenges: All Quests, Rewards, And Guides
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have officially crossed over for one of the video game's biggest collaborations in its nearly five-year history. The event is packed with new things to see and do. You can visit several Dragon Ball maps in Creative mode, find new weapons and items around the island in battle royale, purchase one of four new character skins, and more. For most people, the big draw is going to be the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed Quests, or likely better known simply as the Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges. There's a ton already in the game with many more to come over the course of the two-week event. Here's all you need to know about these new Dragon Ball challenges in Fortnite.
Gamespot
Madden 23 Early Access MUT Challenges - How To Unlock Bonus Coins With EA Play
Madden 23 is out now for EA Play subscribers, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and anyone who pre-ordered the All-Madden Edition. If you're among those heading to the virtual gridiron early, you ought not to miss the limited-time Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) challenges. They'll disappear when the game officially launches on August 19, so prioritize these first. If you're on the fence about preordering the game--or if you're just waiting to get home and load up the EA Play trial--here's what you need to know about the Madden 23 early access MUT challenges.
Gamespot
Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Adds New Characters And Regions On August 24
Genshin Impact's version 3.0 update, The Morn A Thousand Roses Brings, will go live on August 24. Developer HoYoverse says that this update will add new characters and quests in the Sumeru region, which has expansive rainforest, desert, and city sections. The big gameplay edition will be the Dendro element,...
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 - Biggest Mess Wins - Nintendo Switch
The team who makes the biggest mess wins! Time to claim your turf with Splatoon 3. Only on Nintendo Switch!
