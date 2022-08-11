Read full article on original website
Tompkins County to debut citizenship education project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an upcoming effort to empower the public. The Tompkins County Office of Human Rights is planning an education project about citizenship. Office Director Ken Clarke says it’ll focus on rights and responsibilities. The project is set to launch in September or October.
IPD Officer Barksdale retires
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A member of the Ithaca Police Department has retired. In December, an agreement was reached between Christine Barksdale and IPD over a discrimination lawsuit, which the newly retired officer filed in January 2020. The agreement allowed Ms. Barksdale, who served 25 years as a police...
Cortland County sees rise in theft calls, data shows
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland County, reports of thefts are on the rise. New data shows 60 calls about stolen vehicles were taken from January through July. Compared to the same time period last year, that’s a 25 percent jump. Reports about robbery are up nearly 17...
IPD looking to ID suspect in alleged theft at restaurant
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A wallet was reportedly stolen Saturday from a restaurant worker in Ithaca. Police say a man went to the restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street and asked for a glass of water. When the man left, officers say the female employee noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. Inside was cash and her credit and debit cards.
Fire wrecks vegetable stand in Solon
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vegetable stand caught fire in Cortland County. Sunday morning, firefighters responded to Maybury Road in the Town of Solon. Officials say a veggie stand was found fully engulfed in flames. The scene was reportedly cleared shortly after 7:30 AM. Authorities say the blaze was...
Cornell’s Africana Studies founder passes at 82
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The founding director of Cornell’s Africana Studies and Research Center has died. The Cornell Chronicle reports James Turner was a pioneer for Africana studies in academia. His activism led to the formation of an African American studies department at Northwestern and he became the director of the flagship center at Cornell in 1969, in addition to teaching.
Stabbing suspect arrested in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is charged with stabbing a delivery driver over the weekend. Police say 51-year-old Shawn Fenner approached the driver seated in his truck and punched the man through the side window. The man got out of his truck, and that’s when police say Fenner stabbed the driver in his arm.
Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
