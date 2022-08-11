Read full article on original website
Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office works through thousands of backlogged cases
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said her office has successfully convicted nearly 400 felons since the start of 2022. "Through the end of July, our we had approximately 400 felony convictions that had been obtained either by plea or by trial," Villarreal said. "About 50 of those have been firearm cases. Then, we've had about 12 criminal jury trials in or bench trials. So we have been really moving along."
KWQC
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Galesburg City Councilmember was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. Lindsay Hillery will also serve two years of probation. According to court records, the state presented evidence of a traffic stop on May...
discovermuscatine.com
Sheriff investigates possible homicide in east Muscatine Co.
MUSCATINE, Iowa–Monday, Aug. 15, at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications Dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County. North Palm Beach Police advised they had received information that a female had been murdered at the aforementioned address and the suspect had since returned to their jurisdiction. Local police had located the suspect vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent residence.
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
starvedrock.media
Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County
Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
Suspect dead in FL after Muscatine homicide
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is working with their counterparts in Florida to solve a homicide. On Monday, August 15 at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach (FL) Police Department asking deputies to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway […]
Eldridge man pled guilty to 2nd degree murder
An Eldridge man pled guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 35, pled guilty on August 11 to Murder Second Degree after shooting and killing his wife, Jessica Bostrom, at their family home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021. He faced charges of Murder First […]
qctoday.com
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
ourquadcities.com
Man who broke window at museum given probation
A 37-year-old Davenport man who pleaded guilty to breaking a window at a Davenport museum has been given 1 year of probation. Brandon Brady at first faced a charge of second-degree criminal mischief – a Class D felony. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to court records.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect pistol-whipped, ordered victim into vehicle, faces kidnapping charge
A 25-year-old Davenport man faces a kidnapping charge after police say he pistol-whipped a victim and ordered him into a vehicle Sunday. Pachino Hill faces a felony second-degree kidnapping – armed with a dangerous weapon charge, according to court records. Police say he was in the area of the...
KBUR
Burlington Police Department investigating shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, August 15th. According to a news release, At about 12:10 PM Monday, Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect faces charge of operating boat while intoxicated in LeClaire
After a capsized boat was reported Saturday night, a Port Byron man faces a charge of operating a boat while intoxicated. Michael Henry faces a serious misdemeanor charge of operating a boat while intoxicated, according to court records. About 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling...
Sioux City Journal
Man wounded by knife early Saturday in Davenport, alleged assailant tasered
A Davenport man cut a person with a knife early Saturday, threatened others with it, then was tasered by police after refusing to comply with their commands, according to Scott County authorities. Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon,...
KIMT
Police: Iowa man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday. Michael Ahrens, 32, died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon, the...
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
KBUR
Burlington Police involved in multi-agency saturation patrol
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a recent saturation patrol. According to a news release, on Tuesday, August 9th, officers from the Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation conducted a saturation patrol in and around Burlington, West Burlington and Des Moines County.
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man shot in Burlington
On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
ourquadcities.com
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
KWQC
1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
