Oct. 11, 1962 - Aug. 1, 2022. ACCRA, Ghana — Servant of the Lord Apostle Roland Cornell Cook, 59, died August 1, 2022 in Accra, Ghana where he will be laid to rest. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Decatur, IL. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a memorial will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO