ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur to transition to new ambulance service 'as soon as possible'

DECATUR — The transition to a new emergency medical transportation provider will be underway soon in Decatur, city officials said Monday. City Manager Scot Wrighton announced that Abbott EMS/GMR will take over ambulance coverage for Decatur and the greater Macon County area with the upcoming closure of Decatur Ambulance Service, slated for Sept. 1.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur council OKs amended water agreement with ADM, discusses waste hauling service

DECATUR — Within an hour of a major Decatur economic development involving Archer Daniels Midland being announced, the city council approved an amended water agreement with the food processing giant that will allow it to sell non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant. Per the agreement, approved 5-0-1,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
County
Macon County, IL
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Hamilton, IL
Macon County, IL
Sports
Herald & Review

Roland Cornell Cook

Oct. 11, 1962 - Aug. 1, 2022. ACCRA, Ghana — Servant of the Lord Apostle Roland Cornell Cook, 59, died August 1, 2022 in Accra, Ghana where he will be laid to rest. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Decatur, IL. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a memorial will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Police: Gang member said he carries gun because Decatur is 'dangerous'

DECATUR — Police report arresting an armed member of a street gang who told them he needed a gun because of “how dangerous it is in the city.”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Sirspartucas M. Saunders, 18, was arrested just after 12 a.m. July 25 after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Convicted Decatur vandal jailed on new charges, police report

DECATUR — Convicted serial downtown Decatur vandal Travis C. Stewart has been at it again, according to Decatur police. This time he is charged with five preliminary counts of criminal damage after he is accused of smashing windows and causing other destruction at targets ranging from St. Patrick School to various downtown businesses and other locations.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Green
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Donald Trump
Herald & Review

Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'

DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Backpack attack leaves Decatur man with stab wounds, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man reportedly clobbered by a backpack being wielded as a weapon told police he didn’t even realize he’d been stabbed until he found blood leaking from his left shoulder. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police described the 44-year-old man as needing multiple stitches...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy