ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Lea Michele
ETOnline.com

Teddy Ray, Comedian and Actor, Dead at 32

Teddy Ray, a budding comedian and actor who was featured in the HBO Max series Pause with Sam Jay, has died. He was 32. The cause of death is not known at this time, but the tragic news comes just two weeks after he celebrated his birthday. All Def Digital, the multi-platform media company Ray collaborated with in the past, released a statement confirming the news.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
MALIBU, CA
ETOnline.com

Dorit Kemsley Slams Rumor That She and Kyle Richards' Husband Are Having an Affair

Dorit Kemsley is not here for rumors suggesting that she's having an affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky. Dorit commented on a RHOBH commentator and former friend to the show's Instagram post Sunday, which featured a photoshopped movie poster of Dorit and Mauricio in a loving embrace with the words, "An Affair to Remember" written over it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bravo#Siriusxm#Real Housewives Of#American
ETOnline.com

Terry Crews Talks 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' Reuniting With Olivia Munn and Killing Zombies (Exclusive)

While The Walking Dead series is winding down, with its last eight episodes airing in the fall, the zombie universe continues to expand, with Tales of the Walking Dead being the latest installment in the franchise. The six-part, episodic anthology gives audiences a different perspective on the apocalypse as it tells various unexpected, standalone stories, including one about a doomsday prepper named Joe played by Terry Crews.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Trailer Teases Jenelle Evans' Return

The Teen Mom reality franchise is back with the new trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and the forthcoming MTV series will feature some of the show's most iconic alums. "You were there when they first became moms, now be there as they turn their next page -- together," the trailer teases. From pregnancy to parenthood, the next installment will include cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 in this "super-sized new series."
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Mandy Moore Shows Baby Bump in Glam Style at 8 Months Pregnant

Mandy Moore is glowing! The This Is Us actress enjoyed a glam night out during her third trimester of pregnancy at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Moore was honored at the ceremony with the Virtuoso Award, presented to her by on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photos of 3-Month-Old Daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen’s baby girl is picture perfect! On Monday, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a picture of his 3-month-old daughter, Lucy. “I mean….,” the 54-year-old captioned the photo. In the picture, Lucy wears a veggie-printed jumpsuit and stares up at the camera with her bright...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Sunday Riley's Bestsellers Are 25% Off — Including This Drew Barrymore-Approved Anti-Aging Treatment

It's time to stock up on all your favorite skincare, haircare, and makeup products because the Dermstore Anniversary Sale is on — but not for much longer. Now through Wednesday, August 17, shoppers can take up to 25% off their favorite beauty products by entering the promo code CHEERS at checkout. The celebrity-approved skincare line Sunday Riley is on sale, including the anti-aging treatment both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by.
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have gone their separate ways. The Don't Worry Darling star confirms they quietly split in a new interview for the September issue of Harper's Bazaar. According to the magazine, the breakup occurred earlier this year, rounding out three years since the first photographic evidence of their PDA in April 2019.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy