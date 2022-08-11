Read full article on original website
Lea Michele Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Peak at Her ‘Funny Girl’ Rehearsals
Lea Michele is giving fans a look at her take on the beloved character Fanny Brice. The singer and Glee alum took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot showing her and the cast belting out "Don’t Rain On My Parade" while rehearsing for her forthcoming run on the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Jibri Brutally Calls Out Ariela and Says Her and Biniyam's Marriage Won't Last
Jibri had no problem slamming fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Ariela during part one of this season's tell-all special that aired on Sunday. Jibri bluntly told Ariela that she was holding her husband, Biniyam, back and also clashed with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick's equally outspoken brother, John.
Joe Jonas Wants To Take The Stigma Away From Men Using Cosmetic Injectables
"I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that."
Teddy Ray, Comedian and Actor, Dead at 32
Teddy Ray, a budding comedian and actor who was featured in the HBO Max series Pause with Sam Jay, has died. He was 32. The cause of death is not known at this time, but the tragic news comes just two weeks after he celebrated his birthday. All Def Digital, the multi-platform media company Ray collaborated with in the past, released a statement confirming the news.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
Dorit Kemsley Slams Rumor That She and Kyle Richards' Husband Are Having an Affair
Dorit Kemsley is not here for rumors suggesting that she's having an affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky. Dorit commented on a RHOBH commentator and former friend to the show's Instagram post Sunday, which featured a photoshopped movie poster of Dorit and Mauricio in a loving embrace with the words, "An Affair to Remember" written over it.
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick and Thaís, Kara and Guillermo Reveal They're Expecting!
The 90 Day Fiancé universe is growing! Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone -- whose love stories were documented during season 9 -- are both expecting their first children. Both couples are set to welcome their children in November. Kara and Guillermo, who...
Terry Crews Talks 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' Reuniting With Olivia Munn and Killing Zombies (Exclusive)
While The Walking Dead series is winding down, with its last eight episodes airing in the fall, the zombie universe continues to expand, with Tales of the Walking Dead being the latest installment in the franchise. The six-part, episodic anthology gives audiences a different perspective on the apocalypse as it tells various unexpected, standalone stories, including one about a doomsday prepper named Joe played by Terry Crews.
'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Trailer Teases Jenelle Evans' Return
The Teen Mom reality franchise is back with the new trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and the forthcoming MTV series will feature some of the show's most iconic alums. "You were there when they first became moms, now be there as they turn their next page -- together," the trailer teases. From pregnancy to parenthood, the next installment will include cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 in this "super-sized new series."
Mandy Moore Shows Baby Bump in Glam Style at 8 Months Pregnant
Mandy Moore is glowing! The This Is Us actress enjoyed a glam night out during her third trimester of pregnancy at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Moore was honored at the ceremony with the Virtuoso Award, presented to her by on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia,...
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photos of 3-Month-Old Daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen’s baby girl is picture perfect! On Monday, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a picture of his 3-month-old daughter, Lucy. “I mean….,” the 54-year-old captioned the photo. In the picture, Lucy wears a veggie-printed jumpsuit and stares up at the camera with her bright...
Sunday Riley's Bestsellers Are 25% Off — Including This Drew Barrymore-Approved Anti-Aging Treatment
It's time to stock up on all your favorite skincare, haircare, and makeup products because the Dermstore Anniversary Sale is on — but not for much longer. Now through Wednesday, August 17, shoppers can take up to 25% off their favorite beauty products by entering the promo code CHEERS at checkout. The celebrity-approved skincare line Sunday Riley is on sale, including the anti-aging treatment both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by.
See Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' First Look
Fans are getting their first peek at a highly anticipated prequel! On Tuesday, Lionsgate unveiled the first photo from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which features stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. In the shot, Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird, wearing a purple dress, holds hands with...
Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have gone their separate ways. The Don't Worry Darling star confirms they quietly split in a new interview for the September issue of Harper's Bazaar. According to the magazine, the breakup occurred earlier this year, rounding out three years since the first photographic evidence of their PDA in April 2019.
Hoda Kotb Shares 'Healthy' Way She and Ex Joel Schiffman Co-Parent Their Two Daughters
Hoda Kotb is having no trouble co-parenting with ex Joel Schiffman. In a new interview with People, the 58-year-old morning show anchor opens up about the healthy way she and the 64-year-old balance time with their daughters, 5-year-old Haley, and 3-year-old Hope, and praises Schiffman for his fatherly ways. "Sometimes...
Sacheen Littlefeather Receives Apology Letter for 'Emotional Burden' Following 1973 Oscars Speech
It has been nearly 50 years since Sacheen Littlefeather's historic and headline-making surprise appearance at the 1973 Academy Awards, where she delivered a powerful speech about Hollywood's mistreatment and misrepresentation of Native Americans. Now, the Academy is sharing an apology for the subsequent fallout from her act of protest. Academy...
Solange Knowles Tapped to Compose Original Score for New York City Ballet
Solange Knowles is stretching her creative muscles. The singer-songwriter is headed to the Big Apple's ballet scene. Solange -- the younger sister of Beyonce -- has been tapped by the New York City Ballet to compose an original score for a forthcoming ballet production, led by choreographer Gianna Reisen. The...
Heidi Klum Reflects on Daughter Leni Going to College and the Ups and Downs of Modeling (Exclusive)
Heidi Klum’s daughter is following in her footsteps. The proud mom recently announced that her 18-year-old daughter is making the move to New York City to further her education and career in fashion. “I am [so proud].You know, she has her head screwed on right,” Klum, 49, tells ET....
