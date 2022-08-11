Read full article on original website
lbmjournal.com
Britton Lumber to distribute Armadillo and TurboClip
Avon Plastics, Inc., manufacturer of Armadillo composite deck lumber, TurboClip Universal Hidden Deck Fasteners, and Grid Axcents Plastic Lattice has announced a distribution agreement with Britton Lumber Company. With locations in Fairlee, Vermont and Gray, Maine, Britton Lumber will distribute Armadillo composite deck products and TurboClip hidden deck fasteners throughout...
newscentermaine.com
Inventor creates tool to remove ticks at all stages
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's safe to say most of us don't want ticks anywhere near our families and our pets. But for a Massachusetts man, being around ticks is a way of life. Dan Wolff spent years inventing tweezers designed to remove ticks at any stage in their life cycle. But he says the bottom line for his growing business is raising awareness about ticks and the diseases they carry.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and his wife, Deb, run the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H. The center is not open to the public, but it receives black bear cubs from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger recently spoke with Ben and his family and...
laconiadailysun.com
Reconsidering the World War II rationing programs in the 21st Century Aug. 23
WOLFEBORO — Professor Marion Dorsey to give lecture on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Wright Museum. This is the 14th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series. In a century in which we are told to spend money to support the economy...
shorttrackscene.com
Shaw Contrite After Contact Leads To PASS Oxford Win
DJ Shaw’s winning ways continued in Maine on Saturday night, but this time, victory came with a cost. The five-time Pro All Stars Series North champion led the final eleven laps around Oxford Plains Speedway to win his third PASS North feature of 2022 in the Spencer Group Paving, LLC 150.
N.H. campground shuttered after bears move in
The campground will be closed beginning Thursday at noon and will remain closed until at least Aug. 25. The Hancock Campground in Lincoln, New Hampshire, has been ordered by the USDA Forest Service to close for two weeks out of concern for public safety due to an increase in bear activity.
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
WMUR.com
Video: Woman returns bag of cash found in Gilford supermarket parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — VIDEO: A woman returned a bag of cash she found in a Gilford supermarket parking lot. >> Read the full story: Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford.
Minor accused of killing NH woman and her two kids
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A minor has being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the triple homicide of a woman and her two young children, who were found shot to death last week in Northfield, New Hampshire. The arrest...
WMUR.com
Couple found after Silver Alert
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire woman finds, returns $1,000 outside Gilford Hannaford
GILFORD — People often use “what if” scenarios to work through ethical dilemmas. It’s not every day that those “what ifs” suddenly materialize before us in daily life. What would you do if you found a bag of money that wasn’t yours?
WMUR.com
LIVE: Murder trial begins in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — The trial for a man accused of using a samurai sword to kill his friend in Laconia is scheduled to begin Monday in Belknap County Superior Court. ^^ WMUR is streaming the first day of the trial live in the video player above. ^^. The defense...
Juvenile arrested in deaths of three in New Hampshire
A mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week,
WCAX
Police: Speed, impairment led to deadly crash in New Hampshire
PIKE, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police believe speed and impairment led to a crash in Pike that left one woman dead. It happened Sunday on Route 25 by the Haverhill-Benton town line. Police say Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, crashed her pickup truck into a field. She died at the...
WMUR.com
Five injured after SUV crashes into Wolfeboro building
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Five people are recovering from minor injuries after the SUV they were riding in slammed into a building in Wolfeboro. Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Central Avenue. They said two people were taken to the hospital. The other three were treated at the scene.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County
HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
wgan.com
Identity of person who died in Cumberland County Jail released
The name of the man who died over the weekend at the Cumberland County Jail has been released. According to media reports and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A corrections officer and medical staff attempted to...
