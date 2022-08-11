Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards
Detroit — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of popular attorney and radio talk show host Cliff Woodards II. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty after prosecutors said she ran a red light and struck Woodards' vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks more charges in teen son's death • Lathrup council member eavesdrops • Oxford's new security
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three weeks ago a 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy. The victim's family says there were young accomplices -- and they want to see those kids punished for the deadly crime too. The accused teen gunman Ryan McLeod was in court...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Detroit officers shot at during high-speed chase that went through Dearborn
Police officers were shot at during a high-speed chase that began in Detroit and ended in Allen Park. The chase began shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in what Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald described as a “simple traffic stop.”. Fitzgerald held a press conference Friday afternoon, live streamed...
MetroTimes
Ex-Detroit cop will serve probation for killing attorney Cliff Woodards in a car crash
A former Detroit cop who killed prominent attorney and radio personality Cliff Woodards II in a car crash pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty on Monday. Teaira Iris Funderburg, 31, was on duty in a patrol car on Feb. 8, 2021, when she sped through a red light and slammed into a car driven by Woodards at the intersection of West Chicago Road and Jeffries Service Drive. She was responding to another officer in a nonemergency call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Surge in Detroit gun violence continues with shootings near 9th Precinct
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of gunshots were fired in broad daylight near the Ninth Precinct Monday afternoon. It is just one of recent shootings around Detroit in recent days. Detroit police say a gunman with an assault rifle shot up a house leaving nearly 60 evidence markers on Kilbourne just off Gratiot - but the armed man inside returned fire, hitting him.
Police chase on Detroit's east side ends in deadly crash with USPS semi truck
Suspects wanted for armed robbery were involved in fatal crash Tuesday morning after their vehicle collided with a semi truck while fleeing from Detroit police, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
WNEM
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect driver dies in crash with semi-truck while fleeing Detroit police for attempted murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a Chrysler 300 who was fleeing Detroit police for an attempted murder investigation died after crashing into a semi-truck on the city's east side. The car was seen wedged underneath the trailer of an 18-wheeler after it sped off from police attempting a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
Ann Arbor man angry at limo parked in front of house fires gun into the air
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man angry at a limo parked in front of his home faces felony charges after drunkenly firing off a handgun to get the limo to leave, police say. Police were called just after midnight Sunday, Aug. 14, to a home in the 400 block of W. Washington Street for a reported felonious assault that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man says he was shot by 3 men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A man says he was shot by three men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side. Police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the 4000 block of Joe Street. That’s near the intersection of Livernois and Michigan avenues. The...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man found safe
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A missing Westland man was found safe, police said Tuesday. Tyler Jordan Napier, 22, had been missing since leaving his home Aug. 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Of Vehicle In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found fatally shot next to her vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning. The unidentified woman’s body was found around 8:40 a.m. next to the vehicle on the 4000 block of Fairview Street. Not much information is known about what happened and no suspect information was given. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Arson suspect arrested for Eastpointe apartment fire
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police announced an arrest in a suspected arson of an apartment complex Sunday night. Brian Austin Harvey was arrested for the fire which, although it caused no injuries, it left three families without a home. Police say at 8:15 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police want to talk to driver after fatal shooting on west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a driver who was in the area when a man was shot and killed last month. The 22-year-old victim was killed around 8 a.m. July 22 in the area of Lyndon and Bentler on the city's west side. Police said they...
WNEM
Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti. Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
deadlinedetroit.com
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
Comments / 5