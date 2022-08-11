ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards

Detroit — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of popular attorney and radio talk show host Cliff Woodards II. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty after prosecutors said she ran a red light and struck Woodards' vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Detroit officers shot at during high-speed chase that went through Dearborn

Police officers were shot at during a high-speed chase that began in Detroit and ended in Allen Park. The chase began shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in what Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald described as a “simple traffic stop.”. Fitzgerald held a press conference Friday afternoon, live streamed...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Ex-Detroit cop will serve probation for killing attorney Cliff Woodards in a car crash

A former Detroit cop who killed prominent attorney and radio personality Cliff Woodards II in a car crash pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty on Monday. Teaira Iris Funderburg, 31, was on duty in a patrol car on Feb. 8, 2021, when she sped through a red light and slammed into a car driven by Woodards at the intersection of West Chicago Road and Jeffries Service Drive. She was responding to another officer in a nonemergency call.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Blanc, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Blanc, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Westland, MI
City
Warren, MI
Westland, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
fox2detroit.com

Surge in Detroit gun violence continues with shootings near 9th Precinct

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of gunshots were fired in broad daylight near the Ninth Precinct Monday afternoon. It is just one of recent shootings around Detroit in recent days. Detroit police say a gunman with an assault rifle shot up a house leaving nearly 60 evidence markers on Kilbourne just off Gratiot - but the armed man inside returned fire, hitting him.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Deadly Flint shooting under investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Fox#Detroit Police Cmdr#Dpd
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor man angry at limo parked in front of house fires gun into the air

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man angry at a limo parked in front of his home faces felony charges after drunkenly firing off a handgun to get the limo to leave, police say. Police were called just after midnight Sunday, Aug. 14, to a home in the 400 block of W. Washington Street for a reported felonious assault that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Westland man found safe

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A missing Westland man was found safe, police said Tuesday. Tyler Jordan Napier, 22, had been missing since leaving his home Aug. 10.
WESTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Of Vehicle In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found fatally shot next to her vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning. The unidentified woman’s body was found around 8:40 a.m. next to the vehicle on the 4000 block of Fairview Street. Not much information is known about what happened and no suspect information was given. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Arson suspect arrested for Eastpointe apartment fire

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police announced an arrest in a suspected arson of an apartment complex Sunday night. Brian Austin Harvey was arrested for the fire which, although it caused no injuries, it left three families without a home. Police say at 8:15 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to...
EASTPOINTE, MI
WNEM

Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti. Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
LAKE ORION, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy