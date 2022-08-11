Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
x1071.com
UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired...
x1071.com
Madison police investigate overnight gunshots near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated a reported shooting near Warner Park early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway just after midnight. Several shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time and there were no signs of...
nbc15.com
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
x1071.com
Janesville teen arrested after two businesses burglarized
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a teen Saturday who they said broke into two businesses. Officers were called to a bar in the 2600 block of Morse Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday after a burglary alarm was activated. While they were there, a second burglary alarm was activated at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in the 2400 block of Humes Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News...
x1071.com
One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides
MADISON, Wis. — Two people were killed in separate incidents Friday night, Madison police said. The first incident occurred just before 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police said the shooting started after an altercation. No arrests have been made.
x1071.com
Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound left lane of US 51 is back open near I-39 Sunday after a crash. The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Footage from the scene showed multiple cars stopped along the road. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in...
x1071.com
‘I won’t continue to do this if this is the new normal:’ EVP Coffee recovering after second burglary in months
MADISON, Wis. — It’s sadly not new for a business on Madison’s east side, but EVP Coffee’s owner calls the latest burglary a one-two punch — showing a side of her neighborhood she never expected to see. “There was glass everywhere, the cash register was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Iowa County Authorities Looking For Driver in Hit and Run Crash
Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight Thursday. In a post from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. The post also says the driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020 Ford F-150 crew cab. The truck will have damage to the passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500.
x1071.com
Drug arrest in Platteville
The Platteville Police Department made a drug arrest Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant and placed a man from Platteville under arrest. The search warrant was served at a residence on East Main Street in Platteville. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm. Paul Key, Jr. of Platteville was arrested and charged with being a Felon in Possession of a firearm. The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team and the Platteville Police Department.
x1071.com
North Shore Drive to close for railroad track replacement
MADISON, Wis. — North Shore Drive will close beginning August 26 and stay partially closed until next month. Crews will begin a two-phased process to replace the railroad track that crosses the road near John Nolen Drive. Phase One begins on August 26 at 4 a.m. During Phase One,...
x1071.com
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
WESTFIELD, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Woman found dead after fire at Mineral Point apartment complex
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A woman is dead after a fire at an apartment in Mineral Point Saturday. Crews responded to the complex in the 700 block of Fair Street at around 3:30 p.m. A woman was found dead inside one of the units. Mineral Point Fire Department officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire.
x1071.com
Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning. Sun Prairie and Madison fire crews responded to the scene; Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the Sun Prairie Fire Department is the lead agency. Schuster added that crews were...
x1071.com
Iowa County Officials Look For Downed Plane, But No Plane Found
Iowa County authorities received a report of a possible airplane crash involving a crop dusting plane near HIghway 39 and Dover Road in Moscow Township around 5pm Thursday. Hollandale Fire, Hollandale First Response, Blanchardville EMS, Mineral Point Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. A search was conducted around the Southwest portion of Moscow Township and Eastern portions of Waldwick Township, including multiple Iowa County Sheriff’s Office aerial drone units. No downed plane was located, and all aircraft known to be operating in the area were accounted for.
x1071.com
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed...
x1071.com
Madison teen allegedly used Bitcoin to pay for bomb threats at Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager facing multiple felony charges after a string of school bomb threats this past spring allegedly used cryptocurrency to pay others to make the threats, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. During interviews with investigators, 17-year-old Joseph Garrison of Madison allegedly...
x1071.com
Alarm Services with Incorrect info in Iowa County
Several alarm service companies for residents in Iowa County, Wisconsin, provided their employees with emergency contact information for authorities in Iowa County in Iowa rather than Wisconsin, more than 150 miles away. Wisconsin’s Iowa County sheriff, Steve Michek is urging people and businesses who use a monitoring service for fire, security, or medical alarms to reach out to their company to verify they are set to contact the right agencies in case of emergency.
x1071.com
Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. The scooters will stay around Janesville through October, before “flying” elsewhere for winter. The move is...
x1071.com
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive
MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
Comments / 0