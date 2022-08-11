ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Man arrested for malicious wounding after fight in McDonald’s parking lot in Manassas

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khyEb_0hDqHEQU00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after police say he struck another man with a firearm outside of a McDonald’s in Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a McDonald’s on the 10700 block of Balls Ford Road at 7:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. When they got there, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a head wound.

Woman set on fire in Falls Church, person of interest in custody

The man told police he was in the McDonald’s when he saw an acquaintance, identified as 33-year-old Keith Avery Dial, Jr., going into his unlocked vehicle in the parking lot. The man left the restaurant to confront Dial and a verbal altercation ensued.

During the encounter, Dial took out a firearm and struck the man in the head with it before leaving the area. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.

Passenger dies, driver critically injured after truck falls down embankment onto I-295 in Chesterfield

A week later, on Wednesday Aug. 10, Dial was arrested without incident. He is being charged with brandishing, malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Sharon Harvey
4d ago

A felon with a gun and anger issues and a penchant for stealing. Tell me again how gun laws are going to control this behavior.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manassas, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Falls Church, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malicious Wounding#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Dial#Nexstar Media Inc
Trending on Reddit

Loudoun County businessmen charged by feds in multi-million credit card scam

"While generous in paying employees, court records describe Vaughan as violent. Among the allegations included in a motion filed by federal prosecutors seeking to deny release for Vaughan: Seven female employees were identified by authorities as having been sexually assaulted or harassed by Vaughan. A former ETS executive said he kept a pistol in his desk because he said Vaughan used steroids and he feared Vaughan would attack him if he learned the executive had spoken with authorities. Multiple employees said Vaughan pulled a gun on a process server and the woman confirmed to police that the incident happened."
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
LORTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockvillenights.com

Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
ROCKVILLE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy