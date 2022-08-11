Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead
Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize […] The post 3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years
The New York Yankees at one point played the best baseball of any team in the league. Their current losing streak, however, has them wondering what more they can do. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the team’s 10th defeat in the last 12 games. This in spite of receiving […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees
The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.
Braves promote another top prospect after Vaughn Grissom call up
The Atlanta Braves are not shying away from making internal moves to bolster the MLB roster. After promoting Vaughn Grissom earlier in August, the Braves are bringing another one of their most esteemed farmhands up to the big leagues. According to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves are promoting right-handed pitching prospect Freddy […] The post Braves promote another top prospect after Vaughn Grissom call up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans
The Baltimore Orioles have not been among the heavy spenders in free agency over the years, but according to general manager Mike Elias, this is set to change soon. Elias recently took some time to speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he noted that he plans to be much more aggressive in the […] The post Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter spill the tea on their beef
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter saw their relationship deteriorate while on the New York Yankees together after A-Rod made some derogatory comments about the shortstop in 2001. After years of not speaking, it appears the two have finally squashed their beef. On Sunday night, the legends hashed it out on...
RELATED PEOPLE
David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension
San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. recently received an 80-game suspension for using PEDs. Most of the sports world has condemned his actions and approved of MLB’s decision to suspend him. However, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz shared a rather controversial take on the Tatis Jr. decision, per MLB insider […] The post David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/16/2022
The Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Cardinals prediction and pick. Kyle Freeland goes to the mound for the Rockies, while Jose Quintana gets the start for the Cardinals. Kyle Freeland has a 4.84 ERA. Just when it seems he might be making progress […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies get significant Bryce Harper injury update
Bryce Harper is working his way back to the Philadelphia Phillies. Ever since suffering a broken thumb, Harper has been sidelined and rehabbing. The latest injury update for the 2021 National League MVP will please Philadelphia and its fans. Harper will take batting practice in Philadelphia while the Phillies wrap up a series against the […] The post Phillies get significant Bryce Harper injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You don’t want to do anything to jeopardize being here’: Jacob deGrom gets brutally honest on restrictions in return from injury
Jacob deGrom has been pretty close to perfect in his return from the injured list to the New York Mets starting rotation. Through three starts, he has just a 1.62 ERA, proving he hasn’t lost a step despite not pitching in a major league game in over a year.
MLB odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022
The Houston Astros will look to avenge their loss from yesterday and continue to build off their AL-best record as they face off with the playoff-hopeful Chicago White Sox in the Windy City. It is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our Astros-White Sox prediction and pick will be made.
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
‘Writhing in pain’: Broncos gamble comes back to bite them as starter injured in preseason
There’s a reason NFL teams don’t play their starters in the preseason. The possibility of an injury is just too big of a risk to take. The Denver Broncos knew this, but they were reminded of it once again on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of the two starters on […] The post ‘Writhing in pain’: Broncos gamble comes back to bite them as starter injured in preseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mets hit with brutal Carlos Carrasco injury heading into stretch run
The New York Mets lead the NL East and are aiming for continued success as the postseason draws near. However, they are going to be without a key piece to the puzzle heading into the stretch run. Mets beat writer Antony DiComo reports that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco will miss 3-4 weeks due to a low-grade oblique strain.
Nationals make big move involving key piece of Juan Soto trade
Washington Nationals fans will soon see one of the players they got in the Juan Soto trade suit up for the team. According to Jeff Pasan of ESPN, the Nationals are calling up CJ Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday. The 21-year-old shortstop debuted with the San Diego Padres earlier this 2022 season, and after being dealt to Washington in the deal for Soto and Josh Bell, he is now set to join his new club.
Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch
Albert Pujols has found his stroke at the plate as of late. The future Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals veteran recently had a multi-home run game. He’s been fantastic against left-handed pitching as well. In other words, despite his age, Pujols is still a valuable contributor. His recent hot stretch at the plate […] The post Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022
Over: 8.5 (-120) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) Contrary to popular belief, the Orioles are good. Yes, they have a reputation for being awful in recent years (decades, even) but if you haven’t been paying attention to the season so far, they’re pretty good. Unfortunately, the O’s are in the toughest division in the league as well. They currently sit in fourth place in the AL East with a .522 winning percentage of 60-55. With that said, they’re still 11.5 games behind the Yankees but only 1.5 games behind both the Blue Jays and the Rays. They can easily find themselves in a playoff spot with more wins to come. Pitching for the O’s tonight will be Dean Kremer, who is pitching a 2-2 record with a 3.98 ERA on the road this season but has yet to face the Blue Jays this season.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0