Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
'The Queen HATES Meghan': Dying Monarch 'Will Never Forgive' Harry, Sensational New Report Claims
Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a trip to the U.K. in April to visit Queen Elizabeth, it seems like the matriarch is still less than pleased with her grandson's wife. "Her Majesty believes Meghan and her publicity-obsessed antics pose a real threat to the monarchy," a senior courtier reveals. "As she faces her final days, Elizabeth detests this self-centered newcomer for tearing Harry from his family to start a new life together in America. The truth is it's the Hollywood life Meghan always dreamed of for herself — and Harry is her meal ticket.""I'm told the Queen...
'Vulgar, Vulgar, Vulgar': The Real Reason Prince Philip Wanted Sarah Ferguson Out Of The Royal Family
Prince Philip hated Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of his disgraced son Prince Andrew, to such an extent that “he declared her persona non grata at the Royal Family."That’s according to revelations in the latest episode of hit podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession," which also reveals that the Queen’s late husband, who died in April 2021, disliked Fergie even before she and Prince Andrew were married.“She's the one person that Prince Philip would not have anything to do with,” royal biographer Jane Dismore tells the host of the podcast. “He didn't like Fergie – she knew that she wasn't...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Rejected This Invitation From Donald Trump When She Was A 'Deal Or No Deal' Model
In case you didn’t know, Meghan Markle was once a Deal Or No Deal model. As a matter of fact, sources say that she even met former president Donald Trump while on set of the American game show. However, it’s been reported that their exchange was not a very pleasant one.
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims
Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
Thomas Markle Jr. Says He'll Quit America If Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went Into Politics
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't officially announced they are moving into the political world, but if and when the time comes, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., would leave the country immediately. “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” he said.“The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”Thomas Jr. also added that he would "move to the U.K."...
Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully living their best lives in Montecito, where they're raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and pretty much staying out of the spotlight. According to new report from Closer, via Page Six, Meghan and Harry value their privacy, and a source says that Meghan will even "call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded” when dining out.
This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death
As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Caught Having the Cutest PDA Moment in NYC
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in New York City earlier this week to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations headquarters, where Harry gave a keynote speech. The couple arrived to the event hand-in-hand, and kept the PDA going upon taking their seats—intertwining their fingers, clasping arms, and being otherwise in love. Here's a sweet clip captured by fan account @harry_meghan_updates.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
A royal commentator quoted in a new book about Meghan Markle says the author lied about her being friends with the duchess
Kristen Meinzer said she was wrongly cited as a friend of Meghan Markle in a new book. In "Revenge," author Tom Bower used Meinzer's quotes which she had given to The Times of London. Meinzer told Insider that Bower got her pronouns wrong, despite them being in her Twitter bio.
Queen Elizabeth’s Secret Message (Written a Full Nine Months Ago) Has Finally Been Unveiled
Nine months have passed since Queen Elizabeth signed a secret message for the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay. And finally, after a 90,000-mile (and a 294-day voyage to all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories), the message was read aloud by her son, Prince Charles, at the Opening Ceremony held yesterday.
I ate like Meghan Markle for 10 days, and I could easily keep it up forever
From waking up with lemon water to dining on tacos and sushi, here's what it was like to eat like the former member of the royal family.
The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit
The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
Famous Actress Explains How Meghan Markle Was 'Set Up' For Abuse
Meghan Markle's relationship with the British royal family has been complicated even since she first began dating Prince Harry in 2016 (via Us Weekly). The two were introduced through mutual friends, and, within a few months of dating, the press was already hounding the Duke of Sussex about his relationship.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband's UN Speech Carefully Crafted To 'Get Money', Boost Profile For Netflix, Royal Biographer Tom Bower Claims
Prince Harry allegedly has an ulterior motive for his speeches. A royal biographer weighed in on Meghan Markle's husband's speaking gigs and claimed that it was for the money and to boost his profile for his upcoming Netflix projects. Why Does Prince Harry Agree To Make Speeches?. Prince Harry delivered...
