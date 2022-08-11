Read full article on original website
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Why A Royal Author Believes Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Was A Huge Mistake
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world by stepping down as full-time royals in January 2020, according to the BBC. Royal spectators were left wondering what pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave the royal family. But in March of that year, Meghan and Harry sat down for a stunning interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey. It was the most controversial royal interview since Princess Diana's infamous interview with BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995. Fans of Meghan and Harry poured out sympathy and support on social media while some questioned the motivation and truth behind the landmark interview. In "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors," Meghan and Harry's biographer, British journalist Tom Bower writes unflattering stories about the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she was jealous of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and ignored the queen's plea to make nice with her father Thomas Markle.
What We Know About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Upcoming UK Visit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new careers have taken them far from Buckingham Palace and the rest of the royal family. After stepping back as full time royals, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, lost financial support from the monarchy in addition to police security. Royal fans may note that Harry has been locked in an ongoing legal battle with the UK government, attempting to overturn a British Home Office decision that would not allow the Duke of Sussex to personally pay for police protection while in his home country.
Inside Prince William's Touching Personal Advice To Deborah James' Family
Dame Deborah James spent the final five years of her life promoting bowel cancer awareness. Before the beloved BBC host's death on June 28, 2022, James raised over $8 million for her Bowel Babe Fund, per The New York Times. Her efforts also attracted royal attention. "Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society," Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posted on Twitter. "@bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring."
Samantha Markle's Lawsuit Against Meghan Is Picking Up Steam
It's no secret that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has a contentious relationship with certain members of her family, especially her half-sister, Samantha Markle. Their estrangement led to Samantha filing a defamation lawsuit against Meghan in March 2022, accusing the former actress of making numerous false claims during her Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
Why British Grief Over The Queen's Death Will Be Historic
The June 2022 Platinum Jubilee festivities for Queen Elizabeth were both spectacular and poignant. It was a fitting celebration of the queen's 70 years on the British throne, but at the same time, it was a farewell of sorts. With the monarch's age increasing, Britons know that the day will eventually come when the palace will send the code message to the prime minister: "London Bridge is down." This is how the world will learn of Queen Elizabeth's death.
How Operation London Bridge Will Be Upended If The Queen Dies At Balmoral
Although it is sad to think about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, as she gets older and her health continues to suffer, royal fans are starting to look into what protocols would go into place when the time comes. The biggest concern is who will take her place following...
There Are Strict Protocols For Flying Flags After The Queen's Death
It's difficult to imagine the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The British grief over the queen's death will be historic. The longest-reigning monarch in British history is so important to the United Kingdom and the world. When the queen got COVID-19 in February, people worldwide held their breath (via Reuters). One of Elizabeth's subjects, Steven Stepanian, told Reuters, "She's an icon, she's an icon of the UK, she is an epitome of the UK in some ways, most people in the country have never known any monarch other than her."
The Queen Proves Her Relationship With Princess Anne Is Stronger Than Ever
August 15, 2022 marks Princess Anne's 72nd birthday (via Daily Mail). The Queen paid tribute to her only daughter on social media, sharing a photo of the Princess Royal smiling while attending The Not Forgotten Association Garden Party just a few months back. Taking to The Royal Family's official Twitter...
A Crucial Update On Salman Rushdie's Condition Has Twitter Celebrating
The world is still in shock over the brutal attack on Salman Rushdie. While on-stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, an Associated Press reporter witnessed a man rush the stage and "begin punching or stabbing Rushdie" during his introduction. Rushdie was rushed via helicopter to a hospital in...
