Drinks

The Guardian

When food shortages bite: what to eat and drink in the age of empty shelves

Weather, war and energy prices have put supplies under severe pressure. From British rhubarb to DIY dairy, here are some simple alternatives that could fill the gaps. I — have known about the frailty of the UK’s supply chains for a long time – I first wrote about the problem over a decade ago, and I too survived the great loo roll shortage of 2020. But this spring, I couldn’t get hold of any lettuce – hardly a crisis, except I was writing a book about salad. It wasn’t just one shop – because of strikes in Spain, fuel costs and the weather, none of the supermarkets had any.
Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo

Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
Thrillist

How Philippine Rums Bring History to the Modern Era of Tiki Drinks

I first met Gelo Honrade in 2018. I was tasked with helping the boisterous bar director of New York City’s Osamil and its sister restaurant, Cafe Salmagundi, create a menu for Tiki Night. Alongside Honrade’s infectious smile and disciplined approach to cocktail invention, I dove into the project with such creative abandon that I fell in love with the tiki world.
Robb Report

Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames

Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
Vice

Million-Dollar Wine Heist Ends With Mexican Beauty Queen Arrested in Europe

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Europe for allegedly stealing bottles of wine worth over $1.6 million. Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Miss Earth 2016 contestant in Mexico State, and her partner Constantín Gabriel Dumitru spent months on the run after stealing the bottles from an upscale restaurant-hotel in Spain. They were arrested Tuesday while attempting to cross the Croatia/Montenegro border in Eastern Europe.
Robb Report

First Look: These Elegant New Residences in France’s Idyllic Loire Valley Sit on a World Heritage Site

Paris and the South of France might get all the attention, but the Loire Valley in central France deserves a chance in the spotlight. Les Bordes Estate, nestled among 1,400 acres in the Sologne Forest (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), first opened in 1987 and is home to the private members golf club, Les Bordes Golf Club. Now, after a change of ownership in 2018, the community is expanding to include single-family residences, a Six Senses Hotel, and more. As an established premier golf destination, both old and new members can now reside where they love to vacation. It’s easy to...
Nature.com

The causes and consequences of Alzheimer's disease: phenome-wide evidence from Mendelian randomization

Alzheimer's disease (AD) has no proven causal and modifiable risk factors, or effective interventions. We report a phenome-wide association study (PheWAS) of genetic liability for AD in 334,968 participants of the UK Biobank study, stratified by age. We also examined the effects of AD genetic liability on previously implicated riskÂ factors. We replicated these analyses in the HUNT study. PheWAS hits and previously implicated risk factors were followed up in a Mendelian randomization (MR) framework to identify the causal effect of each riskÂ factor on AD risk. A higher genetic liability for AD was associated with medical historyÂ and cognitive, lifestyle, physical and blood-based measures as early as 39 years of age. These effects were largely driven by the APOE gene. The follow-up MR analyses were primarily null, implying that most of these associations are likely to be a consequence of prodromal disease or selectionÂ bias, rather than the risk factor causing the disease.
The Independent

Cavita: Earthy, elevated Mexican home cooking in a romantic Marylebone setting

Anyone who’s visited Mexico will bore you to tears with how much they love its unique colours and textures. They attempt to bring back a little piece of it, usually in the form of colourful ceramics, woven fabric, mind-bending art or pretty bottles of tequila or mezcal. The same warmth and texture welcomes you at Cavita, a little slice of escapism on Wigmore Street, just a stone’s throw north of the Oxford Street and Bond Street megastores.From the smooth terracotta exterior to the flickering candles that dimly light the cavernous inside, this is an immersive taste of the motherland. It’s...
Thrillist

These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist

A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
tripsavvy.com

Sticky Rice and Sand Healing: I Visited Thailand to Experience Its Reopening

On my third day in Bangkok, I peered over at the large crowds waiting behind me while tucking into the famous crab omelet at the world-renowned, Michelin-starred street eatery Jay Fai. From my seat, I could overhear chatter in several languages, see a variety of food lovers of different ages, and recognize various diverse faces. For all intents and purposes, it seemed that tourism to Thailand was alive and well.
