Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032
If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities.
Motley Fool
Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed Tuesday Morning
Perhaps of greater concern to investors, the company suspended its full-year guidance.
Motley Fool
Why Sema4 Holdings Stock Is Crashing Today
Sema4 reported a sharp decline in revenue and a deteriorating bottom line in the second quarter.
Motley Fool
Why Tremor International Stock Plummeted Today
Tremor's second-quarter results mostly came up short of management's expectations. Despite shortcomings, the company is very profitable and taking advantage of its low stock price with share repurchases.
Motley Fool
Why ThredUp Stock Surged Tuesday Morning
ThredUp's results were mixed, but apparently good enough for investors to breath a sigh of relief. There simply wasn't any solid news driving the stock's move higher.
Motley Fool
Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries.
Motley Fool
Why FuboTV Stock Jumped Early Tuesday
The company is due to update investors on its growth outlook this afternoon. FuboTV is burning through cash, but executives are aiming to improve that trend.
Motley Fool
Why Roblox Stock Was Trading Lower Earlier Today
The company's most recent earnings report left a lot to be desired. The decline in bookings looked weak compared to solid growth from traditional game producers.
Motley Fool
Why Cryptocurrency Chillz Continues to Surge Higher Today
Chillz is a unique crypto project aimed at providing sports fans with a say in the decisions made by their favorite teams. The team behind Chillz has announced some intriguing partnerships this month, including a parternship today with exchange ByBit. However, it's the project's recent partnership with FC Barcelona that
Motley Fool
Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Hit the Skids Tuesday Morning
Many of his arguments are based firmly in the short term. Zoom is well positioned to continue to dominate the market.
Motley Fool
150 Million Reasons to Buy This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock
EPR Properties is on track to produce $150 million in post-dividend free cash flow this year. That's giving the REIT additional financial flexibility to make acquisitions. Those future deals should help boost its cash flow, potentially enabling the REIT to grow its high-yielding dividend.
Motley Fool
Why Sunlight Financial Crashed Today
Earnings were in line with expectations, while revenue missed.
Motley Fool
This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now
Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the
Motley Fool
3 Top Cryptos to Buy Now
Bitcoin and Ethereum are firmly established as keystones of the crypto market's foundation. Polkadot should play a similar role in the next phase of this developing sector's evolution. Keep an eye on these three names (and maybe own some of each) if you want to stay informed about
Motley Fool
Riot Blockchain Sinks 5% After Reporting Underwhelming Earnings
Riot Blockchain reported a top- and bottom-line miss after market close yesterday. These results were partly driven by a large noncash impairment charge tied to the company's Bitcoin holdings. That said, the company's growth rate does remain strong, signaling interest could remain high in this crypto miner.
Motley Fool
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Skyrocketing Again. How High Can It Go?
Shares nearly doubled today, up about 700% over the last three weeks. Traders on forums like WallStreetBets continue to pour into the stock. WIth 103% of the float sold short, the squeeze could continue.
Motley Fool
Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?
In spite of an historically volatile year, stock split-mania has engulfed Wall Street. Amazon and Shopify enacted 20-for-1 and 10-for-1 respective stock-splits, while Tesla's 3-for-1 split is upcoming later this month. While all three stock-split stocks have been outperformers for long-term investors, one is a clear better buy right now.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Sign a Mortgage This Summer
You may not want to lock in a home loan just yet. Today's housing market conditions aren't ideal for buyers. Between the market, higher borrowing costs, and economic uncertainty, it could pay to put your home-buying plans on hold. Buying a home has its benefits, and if you've been renting
