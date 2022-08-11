Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home from Kentucky flooding relief
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Ohio Task Force 1 are back home after helping save lives in Kentucky where the death toll skyrocketed after floods and mudslides wiped out homes, leaving people without power for days. “This is going to take many months to a couple of years to...
13abc.com
$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming to the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant funding available to local law enforcement agencies has increased from $58 million to $100 million, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. DeWine said the expansion will help the Ohio support local law...
13abc.com
Whitmer proposes suspended tax on school supplies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a suspension for the sales tax on school supplies before semesters start across the state. As part of the Michigan Back to School Plan, sales taxes on school supplies are proposed to be suspended for the upcoming back to school sales for 2022-23 school year. The plan proposed by Governor Whitmer is intended to help families get ready for the new school year by lowering the costs of supplies and build on the education budget that was signed in July, 2022.
13abc.com
Sign up for the Budget Plan with Columbia Gas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Columbia Gas has announced that enrollment is open to all customers for the 2022-2023 budget plan. During August, customers may sign up for the budget plan in one of three ways:. Simply pay the “budget payment” amount on the August bill. Online at ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Budget.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties affected by a water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in southeast Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect by the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
13abc.com
DeWine: $5M grant program for H2Ohio Best Management Practice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A $5 million grant program for a new H2Ohio Best Management Practice -- the Two Stage Ditch, was announced on August 15. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced the grant program. A two-stage ditch is a conversation practice that modifies the...
13abc.com
Bash on the Bay 5, Zac Brown Band & Brad Paisley headlining
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are two weeks left until Bash on the Bay 5, in Put-In-Bay. Final preparations are being made to welcome county music stars Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band, along with eight supporting acts. The bash will take place over two days -- Wednesday, August 24...
Comments / 1