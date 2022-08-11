LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a suspension for the sales tax on school supplies before semesters start across the state. As part of the Michigan Back to School Plan, sales taxes on school supplies are proposed to be suspended for the upcoming back to school sales for 2022-23 school year. The plan proposed by Governor Whitmer is intended to help families get ready for the new school year by lowering the costs of supplies and build on the education budget that was signed in July, 2022.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO