ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Buyer Of Richard Gere's Pound Ridge Estate Revealed In New Report

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AG2L_0hDqDTqf00
Richard Gere Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Nancy Pelosi's House office

The buyer who purchased Richard Gere's Northern Westchester estate has been revealed in a new report from the New York Post.

Television writer, director, and producer Ryan Murphy is known for creating a number of shows, including American Horror Story and Glee.

The NY Post reported that the Pound Ridge estate was listed for $28 million and ultimately sold for $24.15 million.

The property is 49 acres and includes an 11,658 square-foot mansion, the New York Post said.

Gere, age 72, moved to a smaller property in North Salem.

Read the full report from the New York Post here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Gere
AOL Corp

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The New York Post#American Horror Story#The Ny Post
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Assault At Gas Station In Middletown

A man attacked in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley gas station last month has died from his injuries. The man was found lying on the ground unconscious in Orange County on Tuesday, July 26, when City of Middletown police officers responded to the BP gas station, located at 139 Wickham Ave., for a report of a person bleeding in the parking lot.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner

Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
338K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy