ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Hurricane strength boardwalk improvements along Destin Harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Areas along the Destin harbor will be getting a structural facelift. Hurricane strength decking and boardwalk will be installed at Heron Harbor near the Destin Yacht Club on Harbor Boulevard. The project will cost the city $477,847.95. Councilmembers passed the motion to pay the bill with the consent agenda Monday, Aug. […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Assembly Hall#The Assembly#Highschool#Education#Destin High School#Destin High Sharks
Talking With Tami

Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

St. Joe restaurant, “Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar” opening Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– A new restaurant named after one of the most prominent streets in Panama City is opening this Monday! “Harrison’s”, owned by The St. Joe Company is being built next to Hotel Indigo on the Bay. The restaurant’s cuisine reflects the historic location as well, with dishes equally inspired by traditional Southern flavors […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Destin Log

DeFuniak Springs partners with Jacobs Engineering to train staff

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK. DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — The city of DeFuniak S has partnered with Jacobs Engineering, the city's wastewater contractor for almost 20 years, to provide basic-level electrical engineering training and certifications to the Public Works staff. Maintenance Technician Ethan Norris, Parks Custodian...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
mypanhandle.com

Will this be the year of no hurricanes?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
WKRG News 5

Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
DESTIN, FL
iheart.com

This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway

Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
DESTIN, FL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy