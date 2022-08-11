Read full article on original website
Okaloosa Co. Superintendent says life of school district is at stake
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers posted an extensive letter to county voters discussing recent school board accusations with which he does not agree. Chambers also endorsed three current school board members for the upcoming election: Dr. Diane Kelley Linda Evanchyk Dr. Lamar White The school board is made of […]
Hurricane strength boardwalk improvements along Destin Harbor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Areas along the Destin harbor will be getting a structural facelift. Hurricane strength decking and boardwalk will be installed at Heron Harbor near the Destin Yacht Club on Harbor Boulevard. The project will cost the city $477,847.95. Councilmembers passed the motion to pay the bill with the consent agenda Monday, Aug. […]
It’s a wrap for the 4th annual Boathouse Summer Slam fishing tournament
In 70 days of fishing, 39 boats weighed in 607 fish in the fourth annual Boathouse Summer Slam fishing tournament on Destin harbor. The tournament, which kicked off June 1, wrapped up on Aug. 7 with an awards ceremony at the Boathouse Marina on Wednesday, Aug. 10. More from the...
Meet the nine women to be inducted into 2022 Okaloosa County Women’s Hall of Fame
The Okaloosa County Commission on the State of Women has announced the nine local women who will be inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame for 2022. 125 women have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was created in 1995. The Hall of Fame was created...
WATCH: Waterspout forms off Fort Walton Beach
Our weather camera in Fort Walton Beach caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning.
Superintendent Chambers addresses accusations, supports the 3 incumbents in upcoming election
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers posted a lengthy letter addressing school district accusations and why he is publicly supporting the 3 incumbents:. Dr. Diane Kelley. Linda Evanchyk. Dr. Lamar White. Below is the full letter from Superintendent Marcus Chambers. “Over the course of the...
Talking With Tami
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
St. Joe restaurant, “Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar” opening Monday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– A new restaurant named after one of the most prominent streets in Panama City is opening this Monday! “Harrison’s”, owned by The St. Joe Company is being built next to Hotel Indigo on the Bay. The restaurant’s cuisine reflects the historic location as well, with dishes equally inspired by traditional Southern flavors […]
DeFuniak Springs partners with Jacobs Engineering to train staff
Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK. DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — The city of DeFuniak S has partnered with Jacobs Engineering, the city's wastewater contractor for almost 20 years, to provide basic-level electrical engineering training and certifications to the Public Works staff. Maintenance Technician Ethan Norris, Parks Custodian...
A Florida elementary school teacher resigned after a district employee took down posters of prominent Black figures like Harriett Tubman in his classroom, saying 'it was not age appropriate
Next to the pledge of allegiance, the teacher displayed historical Black figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., Harriet Tubman, and Colin Powell.
School District: Florida teacher never objected after pictures of famous African-Americans were taken down
PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida school district is responding after a teacher quit when he said the district made him take down pictures of famous African-Americans from his classroom. In a statement, the Escambia County Public Schools district said that the teacher, Michael James, was never told he could...
Will this be the year of no hurricanes?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
‘It’ll be raining fish here soon:’ Waterspout spotted near Destin, Florida
Yesterday’s weather got a bit rough, but it also led to tons of beachgoers (and boaters) getting the chance to see a waterspout near Destin, Florida. The waterspout was reported around 12:45pm Thursday afternoon near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle.
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
Worker at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport reportedly took items from luggage
MARY ESTHER, Fla. — A Mary Esther man who reportedly works as an airline subcontractor has been arrested in connection with reports of items stolen from luggage at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. An investigation was reportedly launched by the Okaloosa County...
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
