A Way to Make Noise: Angel Chavez’s Goal: Offer a Platform to Local Artists, Starting With a YouTube Documentary Airing Sept. 9

The Lucky 13: Javie Bahama, Local Indie Pop/Rock Artist
Palm Springs-based indie pop rocker Javie Bahama has been consistently releasing singles, EPs and albums from the time he became a recording artist. His Soundcloud is filled with gems like the dance-y “note to self” (which has more than 1 million streams), the country tale “Sometimes a cowboy needs to ride” and the slow groove of “El Musico.” For more, check out soundcloud.com/javiebahama. Bahama is the latest to take The Lucky 13; here are his answers.
Threats ‘escalating’ against drag queen targeted by right-wing hate after viral TikTok
A Palm Springs drag performer who has been targeted on social media says threats are escalating after a TikTok went viral. Drag queen Sabryna Williams is seen in the clip posted to social media dancing on stage with a young girl. The video was picked up by conservative media groups around the country and hateful The post Threats ‘escalating’ against drag queen targeted by right-wing hate after viral TikTok appeared first on KESQ.
Maintenance Worker Found Comedian Teddy Ray’s Body in Swimming Pool: Cops
The body of California comic Teddy Ray was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The cause and manner of death were not shared, but the sheriff’s department said in a statement that “no signs of foul play were located.” The comedian was found in the pool by a maintenance worker, TMZ reported, citing sources in the sheriff’s office. The pool was attached to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs. It was not immediately clear whose property it was, nor what Ray was doing there, as he was identified by authorities as a resident of Gardena, a city more than two hours away by car. Ray’s death was widely mourned across social media on Friday, with Comedy Central confirming it in a statement that called him “a hilarious and beloved performer.” He was 32.Read it at TMZ
Palm Springs Businesses see more clients with Splash House in town
The Palm Springs area has seen a hike in visitors this weekend, many of those people are here for Splash House. Some party-goers tell us they plan on exploring the city along with enjoying music by the pool. "We had a really nice dinner in Palm Springs on Friday night. It's actually a very beautiful The post Palm Springs Businesses see more clients with Splash House in town appeared first on KESQ.
More than two years later, the California disappearance of Dia Abrams in June 2020 remains a mystery
65-year-old Lydia Abrams, also known as Dia, was last seen June 6, 2020, at her home in Mountain Center, California. Her son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline that his mother is “a kind, sweet, caring person,” who loves animals and has “a lot of heart.”. Dia was born...
Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political
The Palm Springs Pride committee decided this year's PRIDE theme was "SAY GAY." Under the law, Kindergarten through third-grade public school teachers in Florida are barred from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed the Parental Rights and Education Bill in march. There was The post Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political appeared first on KESQ.
Sage Investco Sells 6,816 SQFT Retail Asset in Palm Desert for $5MM
PALM DESERT, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a recently constructed, two-tenant net-leased investment occupied by Mattress Firm and Club Champion located on an outparcel to Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highway 111 in Palm Desert, California. The sale price was $5 million.
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
No Winner of SuperLotto Plus Jackpot, but Ticket Worth $16K Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot will grow to $16 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in Menifee and San Francisco. They are each worth $16,765, the California Lottery announced.
Palm Springs walk-in mental health clinic remains closed; Indio facility ramps up capacity
There has been some confusion about whether the Coachella Valley’s only 24/7 walk-in mental health clinic has reopened in northern Palm Springs. First things first: The location closed on July 1 because the county did not renew its contract with the service provider, RI International. The facility helps people...
Master-planned community in Menifee gets started
Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex. The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and The post Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Summer Threat Heats Up, Lands 2 People In Jail; No One Hurt
Yellow Police Tape with words in bold black letters, Crime Scene Do Not Cross. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. An early morning weekend assault has ended with the arrest of 2 people in Palm Desert. But not before the neighborhood had to be evacuated, and special police teams...
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Jailhouse ‘Evidence’ at Trial Suggests Gang Activity for Brothers Charged with Murder
RIVERSIDE, CA- The jury trial here in Riverside Superior Court Wednesday for Moses Daniel Olaez and his brother Manuel Sandoval Olaez proceeded with strong testimony and jailhouse evidence regarding their alleged gang affiliation. The first deputy put on the stand described Moses’ physical appearance including chest tattoos that he had...
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident
Traffic is currently being redirected after a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist who was going southbound on Washington St in Palm Desert when it was struck by a car. Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive. Currently, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and The post Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident appeared first on KESQ.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert. The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
