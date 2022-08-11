A Way to Make Noise: Angel Chavez’s Goal: Offer a Platform to Local Artists, Starting With a YouTube Documentary Airing Sept. 9

The body of California comic Teddy Ray was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The cause and manner of death were not shared, but the sheriff’s department said in a statement that “no signs of foul play were located.” The comedian was found in the pool by a maintenance worker, TMZ reported, citing sources in the sheriff’s office. The pool was attached to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs. It was not immediately clear whose property it was, nor what Ray was doing there, as he was identified by authorities as a resident of Gardena, a city more than two hours away by car. Ray’s death was widely mourned across social media on Friday, with Comedy Central confirming it in a statement that called him “a hilarious and beloved performer.” He was 32.Read it at TMZ

