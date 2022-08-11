If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s lunch-packing season again as our kids head back to school, and of all the words you could use to describe packing lunches, “fun” isn’t even in the top 10. Well, not for most of us, anyway – which is why we’re on TikTok searching out inspiration from those who do enjoy packing lunches. And if you’ve been on social media at all, you’ve likely seen the brand name Bentgo floating around, because there’s no shortage of TikTok-ers who swear by them for their kids’ lunch boxes. The hashtag #bentgolunchbox alone has over 32 million views. There’s just something so satisfying about seeing the food so neatly arranged in tidy little compartments, making it look so appetizing that our kids might actually eat their lunch instead of pitching it in the nearest trash can.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO