A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
The TikTok-Viral Bentgo Kids Lunch Box (With Nearly-Perfect Ratings!) is 25% Off Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s lunch-packing season again as our kids head back to school, and of all the words you could use to describe packing lunches, “fun” isn’t even in the top 10. Well, not for most of us, anyway – which is why we’re on TikTok searching out inspiration from those who do enjoy packing lunches. And if you’ve been on social media at all, you’ve likely seen the brand name Bentgo floating around, because there’s no shortage of TikTok-ers who swear by them for their kids’ lunch boxes. The hashtag #bentgolunchbox alone has over 32 million views. There’s just something so satisfying about seeing the food so neatly arranged in tidy little compartments, making it look so appetizing that our kids might actually eat their lunch instead of pitching it in the nearest trash can.
