Construction on Kimball Junction ramps starting Monday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) begins construction on the Kimball Junction ramps leading to Interstate 80 on Monday, August 15. UDOT is rehabilitating and improving the ramps as a continuation of Interstate 80 from the Hi-Ute Ranch to Silver Creek Junction Project. Work will last approximately two weeks.

The project will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the pavement. Work will not be done over the weekend, and lanes will be closed as UDOT is performing repairs.

August 15 – August 18: I-80 East Bound will be reduced to one lane from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night.

August 18 – August 20 and August 21 to August 27: I-80 Eastbound ramps will close from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. I-80 Westbound ramps will close from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

For more information regarding the project or to be added to the project update list, please contact kclark@utah.gov or call the project hotline at 801-903-8327.

