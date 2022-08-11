Read full article on original website
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
The FADER
Daphni bounces along in video for new single “Mania”
The music of Dan Snaith doesn't stick to one mood. A standout function in the electronic producer's discography, though, whether as Caribou or Daphni, is how it retains its sense of sincere playfulness as it commands your body to the dancefloor. "Mania," his latest Daphni single, goes all in with...
Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser
The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
NME
Watch Simple Minds’ perform in ancient Sicily venue in new video for single ‘Vision Thing’
Simple Minds have shared a new video for their recent single ‘Vision Thing’. The clip, which you can view below, is interspersed with live pictures of the band recently performing at the Ancient Theatre Taormina in Sicily. It is the first track to be lifted from their forthcoming...
Singer Ellie Goulding discusses new music, career
Pop superstar Ellie Goulding joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her new single "Easy Lover." The song is her first new music since her critically acclaimed 2020 studio album Brightest Blue. She talks about her songwriting process and what fans can expect from her next album.
Kim Kardashian Fans Can’t Get Over an Adorable Video of North Doing Her Makeup
Kim Kardashian recently posted a video of North West doing her makeup on their TikTok page and fans couldn't get enough of the adorable clip.
The FADER
MF DOOM and Jay Electronica appear on The Purist & Sonnyjim’s “Barz Simpson”
Later this year, London-based producer The Purist will team up with Birmingham, U.K. rapper Sonnyjim to share White Girl Wasted, a collaborative project that's been in the works since 2018. Their new song "Barz Simpson" contains a new posthumous verse from MF DOOM, who died in 2020 – according to a press release, Purist & Sonnyjim sent the song to DOOM for 16 bars and got a full verse back a few days later. Fast forward to 2022, and the song also sports a feature from Jay Electronica.
NME
BLACKPINK’s Rosé on her “empowering” solo music: “It is still in the process of defining itself”
BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shed some light on the exploratory creative process she’s undertaking for her solo material. Variety released its annual Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report on August 10, which named the K-pop idol as one of the most influential stars of the past year. Speaking with the outlet upon receiving the honour, Rosé discussed her solo music and her experience being a part of BLACKPINK.
The FADER
Song You Need: Chief Keef keeps the crown on “Chief So”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The influence and staying power of Chief Keef really cannot be overstated. As proof, look at TikTok: the Chicago drill pioneer's music regularly goes viral on the platform, introducing younger fans to an artist who's been in the game for nearly 15 years. I imagine that most of the kids using "Tony Montana Flow" on their videos think they've discovered some hot new thing, and that's understandable, because a lot of rappers old and new want to sound like Chief Keef.
The FADER
Playboi Carti added to Rolling Loud New York lineup
Playboi Carti has been announced as a special guest performer for Rolling Loud New York 2022. Tickets are available here. The festival, held at Citi Field from September 23-25, will be headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future. See the full, newly updated lineup below. Playboi Carti is becoming...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
The FADER
Watch Silk Sonic cover Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” in Las Vegas
Papa Roach's 2000 single "Last Resort" is an all-time nu-metal jam, an angst-ridden song about suicide set to crunchy detuned riffs and rapped with an appropriate sense of frustrataion and tension. It is, fair to say, an entire world away from the Silk Sonic universe; a seductive and playful '70s soul cosplay executed to period detail perfection by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak on their 2021 album An Evening With.... And yet, game recognises game and as such we have the strange reality of the Grammy-winning duo covering "Last Resort" at a Vegas aftershow over the weekend.
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s New “Danger” Video
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
Kim Kardashian Playfully Scolds Daughter North After Going Ziplining in New Video: ‘Do You Hear Me?’
Afraid of heights? Kim Kardashian playfully scolded her daughter North West after going ziplining together and having to walk across a bridge high up in the air. “Ever again. No one’s ever talking...
