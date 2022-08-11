Things to Do: Celebrate love and diversity at Lansing Pride in Old Town

Sidewalks are painted and plans are set for the first ever Lansing Pride . This Saturday love, diversity and community will be on full display in Old Town.

“Lansing pride is an all inclusive LGBT family friendly festival that goes on from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.," said media coordinator Patrick Monroe.

This festival is a dream come true, literally, for Lansing's own Delicious.

"She had wanted to do this three years ago, but COVID-19 changed things. And now we're finally able to make her dreams come true,” Monroe said.

Delicious says she is excited and feels honored.

“I have a great team behind me that has worked hard day in and day out to get this project going. And I'm so excited to see it come to life," Delicious said.

Not to mention she and her team are making Lansing history. B Spectacular is Mr. Lansing Pride and Mia Cole is the first Miss Lansing Pride.

"I feel like it's a big honor to go ahead and be a part of this for the first year," B Spectacular said. "I'm going to be a part of history."

Mia Cole says this is something everyone will look back on and be proud of.

“Building a legacy. And you're a part of a legacy. You could say I was at the first one. Yeah, like I helped start it," Mia Cole said.

The day-long event will offer family friendly entertainment, and the fabulous lineup will include the LanSINGout Gay Chorus, Dance Lansing and a drag show.

“We do have our entertainers going on. We have our special guests coming from all the way from Detroit," Delicious said.

The event is free and will also have a kids area, food trucks and more than 100 vendors. Delicious and her team wants people to know that everyone is welcome.

“There are some a lot of things going on the world about kids come to Pride and doing stuff like that. I just want to tell the parents, don't let your child be afraid to come out to Pride." Delicious said. “We're not there to hurt your children or press anything on them. We're there to show them a love.”

And if you make a donation at the gate, you will get a limited edition 2022 inaugural Lansing Pride pin. Don't miss out there are only 250 pins.

