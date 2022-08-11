ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sneak a peek at this 8-week-old owl learning to fly

By Talker News
Talker
Talker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CD1JU_0hDq9ROy00
Eight-week-old great grey owl chick starts their flying school training at Scottish Owl Centre. (Katielee Arrowsmith via SWNS)

By Ellie Forbes via SWNS

These stunning pictures show an eight-week-old great grey owl – which has started flying lessons.

Owl chick Metsikki will have four weeks of training at the Scottish Owl Centre before joining the display team.

Keepers are teaching the young bird how to fly to food as her parents would in the wild – and use bits of chicken to lure her.

They said the curious youngster sometimes struggles to pay attention in class and would rather use her newfound freedom to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKYZI_0hDq9ROy00 Eight-week-old great grey owl chick starts their flying school training at Scottish Owl Centre. (Katielee Arrowsmith via SWNS) « of 9
»

Her name means Goddess of the forest in Finnish.

Head keeper Trystan Williams, 50, said: “Metsikki will be in training for the next month.

“We teach the bird how to fly and help her learn to fly towards food.

“This is what parents would do in the wild so we try to replicate that using bits of chicken.

“She can fly now but she is not very focused.

“Like any young creature she wants to use her newfound freedom to explore and do her own thing.

“It’s all very natural, playful behavior – we just need to get her attention a bit more.

“She is taking to it very well, she is a lovey, very curious bird.

“Great grey owls look very large, but they are a skinny bird with a big coat.”

The post Sneak a peek at this 8-week-old owl learning to fly appeared first on Talker .

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
MINNESOTA STATE
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#Learn To Fly#Birds#Chick#Swns#Finnish
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
ANIMALS
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch

Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
Talker

Talker

New York, NY
69
Followers
127
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Talker is an expertly curated feed of news stories and data-driven content. From the weird and wonderful to studies and surveys around travel, health, food, parenting, work, finance and more.

 https://talker.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy