Sneak a peek at this 8-week-old owl learning to fly

These stunning pictures show an eight-week-old great grey owl – which has started flying lessons.

Owl chick Metsikki will have four weeks of training at the Scottish Owl Centre before joining the display team.

Keepers are teaching the young bird how to fly to food as her parents would in the wild – and use bits of chicken to lure her.

They said the curious youngster sometimes struggles to pay attention in class and would rather use her newfound freedom to explore.

Her name means Goddess of the forest in Finnish.

Head keeper Trystan Williams, 50, said: “Metsikki will be in training for the next month.

“We teach the bird how to fly and help her learn to fly towards food.

“This is what parents would do in the wild so we try to replicate that using bits of chicken.

“She can fly now but she is not very focused.

“Like any young creature she wants to use her newfound freedom to explore and do her own thing.

“It’s all very natural, playful behavior – we just need to get her attention a bit more.

“She is taking to it very well, she is a lovey, very curious bird.

“Great grey owls look very large, but they are a skinny bird with a big coat.”

