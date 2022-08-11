ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Man charged with DUI vehicular homicide in crash that killed teenagers

By Blair Miller
 4 days ago
DENVER — A man accused of killing two Castle Rock teenagers and injuring two others in a suspected drunken driving crash last Friday was formally charged with two counts of DUI vehicular homicide and other counts on Thursday.

Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, of Colorado Springs, was formally charged with two counts of DUI vehicular homicide; one count of DUI vehicular assault; careless driving resulting in injury and driving without a license Thursday in a Douglas County court.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. last Friday near the intersection of Territorial Road and the I-25 Frontage Road in Douglas County near Castle Rock.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Avalos-Trujillo was suspected of being intoxicated after the crash and was arrested.

"There’s simply no excuse for it," said Trooper Josh Lewis. "And unfortunately, it far too often results in tragedy, whether it's for the individual that makes that decision or unfortunately, as seems to be the case here, other people that pay the price for a very, very poor decision."

Vigil held for Castle Rock teens killed by alleged drunk driver

The two teenagers who were killed were identified as Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd, both 17 years old and who were about to start their senior years at Castle View High School. Maddy Tobler and another 17-year-old teenager who has not been identified were injured and are recovering, according to classmates.

Classmates helped create an online fundraiser for Tobler to assist with her recovery. A GoFundMe for Todd raised more than $10,000 in just a few hours. A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up to support Bellamy's family.

Castle Rock community stepping up for families of teens killed, injured in crash

A fundraiser for all four families is happening Sunday morning at Castle View High. The group Dads of Castle Rock is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast for $10 a person, with all proceeds going to the families.

Avalos-Trujillo is next due back in court on Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

