ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
ngxchange.org

Concerned about burn pile at Transfer Station

I do realize that the wood burn pile is clearly posted that no finished wood is to be thrown on it, and that this pile may well be picked over and properly sorted before burning. But what people are putting on it is concerning, given the recent issues which are in the news about veterans and burn pits.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gorham, ME
State
Maine State
Gorham, ME
Accidents
Gorham, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash

BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
BALDWIN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lazy Jack is back

One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
BOOTHBAY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Dairy Cows#Fire Marshal#Accident#Gorham Dairy Farm#The Flaggy Meadow Farm#Me 04038 Investigators
boothbayregister.com

Everyone uses our public water supply-even those with a well

Have you ever considered why Boothbay is the only one of the seven major Midcoast peninsulas that has a sizable town at its end? It’s because Boothbay is the only peninsula that has a public water supply. The surface water found towards the end of the Boothbay peninsula in Adams Pond and the Knickerbocker Lakes simply does not exist in such quantity on the other Midcoast peninsulas. And for more than 150 years, Boothbay’s public water supply has been critical to its economic health.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMTW

Two people killed in Maine head-on crash

BERWICK, Maine — Police said two people died in a head-on crash in Berwick on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Portland Street (Route 4) and passing several vehicles when it hit a 2014 Chevrolet Volt head-on near the intersection with Old Route 4.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park

Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
boothbayregister.com

Castle Tucker ‘Behind Closed Doors’ tour Aug. 20

Peek into the nooks and crannies of Castle Tucker on a Behind Closed Doors Tour, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There’s something new to see whether you are a first-time or repeat visitor on this leisurely in-depth tour that includes rooms and stories not included on the general tour. Located at 2 Lee St. in Wiscasset overlooking the Sheepscot River, this unique mansion is filled with the original furnishings and decoration of the Tucker family who lived here for over 140 years.
WISCASSET, ME
newscentermaine.com

Inventor creates tool to remove ticks at all stages

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's safe to say most of us don't want ticks anywhere near our families and our pets. But for a Massachusetts man, being around ticks is a way of life. Dan Wolff spent years inventing tweezers designed to remove ticks at any stage in their life cycle. But he says the bottom line for his growing business is raising awareness about ticks and the diseases they carry.
SHAPLEIGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Mainers raise endangered monarch butterflies

BERWICK, Maine — Just last month, monarch butterflies were placed on the Endangered Species List, but experts say there are things everyone can do to keep these butterflies around. Two Berwick women are raising these butterflies with the hopes of keeping the species going. "People seem to think of...
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset is a small town

An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
WISCASSET, ME
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy