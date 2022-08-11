Read full article on original website
With the Help of Shroud, Sentinels Break Viewership Records
The Sentinels lost their first Last Chance Qualifier match on August 4 against The Guard. They were knocked down to the lower bracket, but they still found a sort of victory. The broadcast of their match broke viewership records for North America VALORANT streams with an astonishing peak of 623,475 viewers. The stream was listed seventh in the top ten largest VALORANT competitions of all time thanks to some help from Shroud and Sentinels.
League of Legends Steel Valkyries Skins Take to the Skies
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are finally bringing out a the Steel Valkyries skins. The champions getting new Skins are Camille, Lucian, Nasus and Janna . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Steel Valkyries Skins.
Agent 21, Taunts, Act 2: A Glimpse Down the VALORANT Pipeline
Episode five is kicking off a new era for VALORANT. Fans are already gearing up for what’s expected to be a historical episode. The first Act alone brought a whole new map, UI changes, an animatic and an awesome battle pass. Here is what else players can expect in Valorant’s future.
LEC Power Rankings: 2022 Summer Split Week 8
The LEC 2022 season started with G2 surprising everyone and rising to the top much earlier than anticipated. Now, the homestretch of the season has arrived with a Super Week and three games to wrap things up. It still feels like nearly any team could win, except for one. Here are the LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 8 Power Rankings.
LCS Picks Week 8 Summer 2022
The LCS is back for the Summer with some teams making a lot of changes and others sticking with their five from the Spring. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to Worlds. Now that the final week and a Super Week no less is here, fans are going to wonder who will win and make playoffs? Here are the LCS Picks for Week 8 of the 2022 Summer Split.
Paris Eternal Sign Four Contenders Players for New Roster
Just as quick as their players were dropped, new players were announced for the Paris Eternal. On Monday August 15, the Paris Eternal announced the addition of four new members of their OWL roster. The Eternal welcome in Kyle “Rakattack” Rakauskas, Luke “Lukemino” Fish, Domenic “Krawi” Akrawi and Josh “Malthel” Gonzales. Rakattack and Lukemino will serve as the new support line, Malthel joins the DPS line and Krawi is holding down the front line as the only tank on the roster.
Where to Watch Sony’s The Evo Lounge Live Show
Sony will run The Evo Lounge live show at Evo 2022, from Aug. 5 and 6, with interviews and major announcements. The announcement comes from the official Playstation blog, a few days just before Evo 2022. The stream will cover days one and two of Evo, starting at 12 p.m. on both days.
League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes: Ninjas Unite
The new League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes address many of the frustrations players have had with the game for a long time. There’s a massive amount in these League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes. League...
Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs
Apex Legends: Hunted introduces not only a new Legend but also adjustments to previous Legends as well. Here are all the Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs happening in season 14. VTOL Jets Changes. Acceleration on activation decreased by about 8%. Fuel consumption on activation increased by 33%. Aerial...
KOFXV Team Awakened Orochi Release Aug 8
New DLC Teams and Season Two for KOFXV were revealed at EVO 2022 SNK Panel, including the release date for Team Awakened Orochi on Aug 8. While pools were underway SNK, a panel full of news for King of Fighters XV, and other SNK titles were up on the main stage at Mandalay Bay.
Bridget Launches Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 2
Releasing a day after Evo Grand Finals, Bridget from Guilty Gear launches Season 2 for Guilty Gear -Strive-. The announcement came before the intense top 8 for Guilty Gear -Strive- at Evo 2022. The game’s producer Ken Miyauchi came onto the stage and introduced a new music video for the...
BOOM Esports Wins APAC LCQ, locks Champions Istanbul Slot
The VALORANT Champions Tour enters its last stage with the Last Chance Qualifiers leading up to Champions 2022 Istanbul. Sixteen teams will represent their regions for a chance to be crowned 2022 VCT Champion. APAC will send three teams to Champions Istanbul, with Paper Rex and XERXIA locking the first two spots to Circuit Points. The APAC LCQ ran from August 1 to August 7, with the winner earning the third and final APAC slot at Istanbul. BOOM Esports of Indonesia take first place with a 3-1 Grand Finals against fellow Indonesian team ONIC G.
MultiVersus Season 1 Launch Time
Following a previous delay, the MultiVersus Open Beta officially launches its first season. Here’s when players can expect the MultiVersus Season 1 launch time. MultiVersus will be entering its maintenance mode on August 5 from 10 am to 11 am PDT as they roll out the season 1 patch. The patch will come in two parts. The second patch will be coming shortly afterward.
Who Will Win the 2022 Pokemon World Championships?
The 2022 Pokemon World Championships are just a week away, and this may be one of the most hyped World Championships in recent memory. Sword and Shield has gone its entire lifespan without a World Championships, and 2022 will host its first and last in the wake of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releasing this Fall.
VALORANT Reaver 2.0 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Reaver 2.0 Skins.
Sky poised to begin title defense against Liberty
It’s not the way the Chicago Sky wanted to go into the WNBA playoffs, but they proved last year they
CDL 2023 Offseason Roster and Free Agent Tracker
TJHaly (Aug 12) You can like The Game Haus on Facebook! And make sure to follow us on Twitter for more sports and esports articles from other TGH writers. Follow Bryan on Twitter @esportsbrock for more updates on Overwatch, VALORANT, and the LCS.
NFL・
New York Excelsior Sign Main Support ANSOONJAE
After a dreadful first half of the year, the New York Excelsior have decided it is time to bring in some reinforcements. The double flex support set up was not bringing in the best results, and New York has made the proper adjustment. Early on Wednesday August 10, the New York Excelsior announced the signing of Soon-Jae “ANSOONJAE” An to their roster. ANSOONJAE is a main support player previously with Talon Esports and the Toronto Defiant.
Dota 2’s Arlington Major: The Group Stage Wraps Up
With the group stage of the Arlington Major concluded, fans can see how teams are faring. The major started off with a stumble, with many teams denied multiple visas. With numerous substitutes filling the gaps, teams found themselves in uncertain territory. While the major is far from over, fans can now tell how well the substitutes fit.
The LA Thieves Are Your 2022 CDL World Champions
The Los Angeles Thieves defeated the Atlanta FaZe on Sunday in the grand final of the CDL Championship. Making it the first world championship in the Thieves organization. After having struggles throughout the year, the LA Thieves figured it out at the right time and solidified themselves as the best team in the game.
