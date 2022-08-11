ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City to Reopen Additional Aquatic Centers

By Irene Romero
KTSM
KTSM
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is reopening additional Aquatic Centers for lap swimming and exercise time just in time for the Summer season.

The reopening of the centers will start Monday, August 15.

The following facilities will reopen:

  • Armijo Aquatic Center, 911 S. Ochoa St.

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. to noon

  • Hawkins Aquatic Center, 1500 Hawkins Blvd.

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • William W. Cowan Aquatic Center, 8100 Independence Dr.

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Summer Recreational Swim Schedules have been updated to be opened from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the following facilities:

  • Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol
    • Memorial Aquatic Center, 3251 Copper
    • Veterans Aquatic Center, 5301 Salem

The Eastside Natatorium at The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall, is open for recreational swimming from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Grandview Spray Park has reopened after being closed for repairs caused by vandalism. Spray Parks are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will close for the season on Sunday, October 2.

To view the full schedule for aquatics facilities, click here .

