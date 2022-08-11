ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

pelhamexaminer.com

Foto Feature: Memorial Field almost complete after 15-year wait

Memorial Field in Mount Vernon has seen real progress, with the new stadium, turf fields, tennis courts and skatepark almost complete. LandTek began the project in 202o in what was announced as a $25 million reconstruction program led by Westchester County, though reports in March said costs have risen to close to $41 million due to buried debris, contaminated soil and supply-chain delays caused by the pandemic.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
FORT LEE, NJ
Gotham Gazette

New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It

The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary

NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Early voting for NY primary elections kicks off

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are expected to hit the polls starting on Saturday as early voting kicks off for the primary elections. Early voting for congressional races as well as some state Senate seats runs until Aug. 21. Primary day is Aug. 23.  Polling times and locations vary, so New Yorkers should make […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: MTA “Heartbroken” Over Death of Female Transit Worker at Mosholu Maintenance Yard

The MTA has announced the death of a female transit worker who was only three months into her role at its Mosholu maintenance yard in Bedford Park. In a brief statement on Thursday, Aug. 11, the agency wrote, “The Transit family is heartbroken to have lost a colleague as she was putting a train into service at the Mosholu Yard to help move New Yorkers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Bedford Green House Phase I Debuts at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, Bronx

The first phase of the Bedford Green House affordable housing project is now complete at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, The Bronx. Designed by ESKW Architects and developed by Project Renewal with support from New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Housing Development Corporation (HDC), the development comprises 117 affordable and supportive homes, including 71 apartments set aside for households and individuals that previously experienced homelessness, families impacted by mental illness and substance abuse, and people living with HIV and AIDS. The remaining 46 apartments are reserved for low-income households earning up to 60 percent area median income (AMI).
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

On Long Island, a supposedly safe Democratic district is still reeling from the 2021 red wave

During the Trump era, Democrats dominated the suburbs, a dynamic which fueled the Party’s 2018 takeover of Congressand allowed Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump. But those gains evaporated in the 2021 off-year elections. In New York, Democratic incumbents were swept from power on Long Island. Nassau County Democrats fared particularly poorly – then-County Executive Laura Curran lost her reelection bid, and the GOP routed the Democratic nominee for district attorney.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Man, 30, Fatally Shot Inside Home, Woman, 31, Shot in Foot

Police said a 30-year-old man is dead following an apparent double shooting incident in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx. Police said officers responded to a 911 call at 2830 Marion Avenue at 2.25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 regarding a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right foot and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
BRONX, NY

