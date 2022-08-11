Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Related
Basketball tournament in Flatbush encourages youth to play ball
A Brooklyn man is giving back to his community by hosting a two-day basketball tournament for members of the Flatbush community.
pelhamexaminer.com
Foto Feature: Memorial Field almost complete after 15-year wait
Memorial Field in Mount Vernon has seen real progress, with the new stadium, turf fields, tennis courts and skatepark almost complete. LandTek began the project in 202o in what was announced as a $25 million reconstruction program led by Westchester County, though reports in March said costs have risen to close to $41 million due to buried debris, contaminated soil and supply-chain delays caused by the pandemic.
TAKE 5 $18K Top-Prize Sold in The Bronx
BRONX, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
Empire City Casino hosts first summer concert following pandemic hiatus
Grammy winning rhythm and blues band the Commodores took to the stage to much of delight of fans who attended the outdoor show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
‘He spoke to our hearts’ – Dr. Al Vann’s life celebrated at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy
Vann grew up in Brooklyn and had a teaching background before getting involved in politics. His supporters say he made it his life’s mission to give back to his community.
HipHopDX.com
Dupre 'Doitall' Kelly Of Lords Of The Underground On Being America’s First Hip Hop Politician
EXCLUSIVE – Dupre Kelly, aka Doitall of the seminal Newark, NJ rap collective Lords of the Underground, made history this year when he became the first platinum-selling rap artist to be elected to office in the United States of America. For Hip Hop denizens of generations past, the Lords...
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95
A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eric Adams Parties With KRS-One In Honor Of Hip-Hop's 49th Anniversary
It seems like New York mayor Eric Adams can't say no to a party. The man is constantly spotted at the Big Apple's biggest events, and has dubbed himself New York's first "hip-hop mayor." Mayor Adams attempted to further solidify this moniker on Thursday night, where he was seen rubbing...
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It
The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary
NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
Early voting for NY primary elections kicks off
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are expected to hit the polls starting on Saturday as early voting kicks off for the primary elections. Early voting for congressional races as well as some state Senate seats runs until Aug. 21. Primary day is Aug. 23. Polling times and locations vary, so New Yorkers should make […]
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: MTA “Heartbroken” Over Death of Female Transit Worker at Mosholu Maintenance Yard
The MTA has announced the death of a female transit worker who was only three months into her role at its Mosholu maintenance yard in Bedford Park. In a brief statement on Thursday, Aug. 11, the agency wrote, “The Transit family is heartbroken to have lost a colleague as she was putting a train into service at the Mosholu Yard to help move New Yorkers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened.”
New York YIMBY
Bedford Green House Phase I Debuts at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, Bronx
The first phase of the Bedford Green House affordable housing project is now complete at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, The Bronx. Designed by ESKW Architects and developed by Project Renewal with support from New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Housing Development Corporation (HDC), the development comprises 117 affordable and supportive homes, including 71 apartments set aside for households and individuals that previously experienced homelessness, families impacted by mental illness and substance abuse, and people living with HIV and AIDS. The remaining 46 apartments are reserved for low-income households earning up to 60 percent area median income (AMI).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cityandstateny.com
On Long Island, a supposedly safe Democratic district is still reeling from the 2021 red wave
During the Trump era, Democrats dominated the suburbs, a dynamic which fueled the Party’s 2018 takeover of Congressand allowed Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump. But those gains evaporated in the 2021 off-year elections. In New York, Democratic incumbents were swept from power on Long Island. Nassau County Democrats fared particularly poorly – then-County Executive Laura Curran lost her reelection bid, and the GOP routed the Democratic nominee for district attorney.
Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws
The two new mandates will allow communities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour.
NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Man, 30, Fatally Shot Inside Home, Woman, 31, Shot in Foot
Police said a 30-year-old man is dead following an apparent double shooting incident in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx. Police said officers responded to a 911 call at 2830 Marion Avenue at 2.25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 regarding a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right foot and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
