ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Officials to meet with driver who crashed into first responders in Florence County, killing paramedic, motorcycle driver

By Ben Hestad, Dennis Bright
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mVRO_0hDq8Gu000

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect corrected information on the location of the crash.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was treating at the scene of a crash were killed Tuesday night in a series of events that unfolded in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway.

Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, also of Florence, died after a vehicle crossed the median at a high rate of speed and hit several first responders who were working at the scene of the initial crash, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. The second crash happened about .2 miles away from the first one.

At least four people, including two law-enforcement officers, were among those who were hit by a car that drove into the crash scene, according to Florence County Emergency Medical Services, which posted about the incident on Facebook .

Authorities also have not released any information about the driver of the vehicle that hit the first responders. The initial crash involved two motorcycles and another car, authorities said.

The first responders were hit at about 9 p.m. while they were working at the scene of the first crash at South Cascade Avenue, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. He said a paramedic, a police officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper were among those who were hit.

The driver is a 71-year-old woman from Darlington, according to authorities. News13 is not naming her because she has not yet been charged with a crime. The driver will meet with Joye and the solicitor Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florence County EMS post, paramedics were “actively caring” for someone who was hurt in a crash when another vehicle drove through the crash scene and hit the first responders.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” the EMS post said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgske_0hDq8Gu000
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUs3d_0hDq8Gu000
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDOs4_0hDq8Gu000
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPNCW_0hDq8Gu000
    News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Condolences from other first-responder agencies across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were already being offered online late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

“Horry County Fire Rescue extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to our #PublicSafetyPartners in Florence County for the pain they’re going through right now. You’re in our hearts!,” HCFR said in a Faceook post .

“Our thoughts and prayers go out tonight to all Florence County First Responders and their families. We are here for you, our brothers and sisters. God Bless and give you comfort,” Darlington County EMS posted .

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected by tonight’s tragedy. #florencestrong,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted .

Florence County Emergency Management described Weaver as a “friend and love one” in a post Wednesday afternoon.

“Sara was a dedicated employee and vital member of this community. Her smile lit up every room, she had a heart of gold and a kind soul that could not be matched,” the post said. “We are overcome with grief and sadness. Please continue to keep our Community and First Responders in your thoughts and prayers. We are overwhelmed with the messages of love and support for our First Responder Families.Thank you from the bottom of our Hearts.”

Messages of support also came in from out of state.

“Our prayers are with our brothers and sisters to our south during this difficult time,” Lumberton Rescue and EMS posted .

Some police and fire agencies simply posted the Florence County EMS logo on their pages to show support for their fellow first responders.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Driver in Deadly Florence Crash Out on Bond

The 71 year old driver who was charged for her involvement in a crash that killed Florence Paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg appeared in court over the weekend. Jacqueline Williams received a $100,000 bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning. She was emotional as the judge set her bond. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have charged her with two counts of reckless homicide and say she drove her vehicle around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway killing both victims and injuring a Florence Police Officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The investigation into the incident continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#First Responders#Paramedic#Traffic Accident#News13
WCBD Count on 2

Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy