LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and seriously injured in a shooting around several apartments in the Bashford Manor neighborhood of Louisville Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police's 6th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of River Chase Court around 12:45 a.m. Aug.16, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who police believe caused a fiery crash that killed a man early Sunday morning on Interstate-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit, appeared in court Monday for the first time since the incident. Forty-two-year-old Maria Gibson (aka Maria Lara) plead not guilty to operating a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A part of Interstate 64 has been renamed in honor of a Metro Police officer who lost his life helping someone on that stretch of roadway. Officer Zachary Cottongim died while helping a wrecked vehicle on the side of I-64. After seven years on the force,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday, dozens of Stacia Collins’ closest friends and family members were in tears as they said their final goodbyes to the young 12-year-old girl they say was taken from them too soon. “It’s sad, you can’t ever deal with it,” said Collins’ best friend Hayley Oiler. “I miss talking […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Yet another group has accused the Clark County Sheriff's Office of mismanaging an Oct. 2021 incident inside the jail, where several women have since claimed they were assaulted over a span of hours. On Monday, Indiana's Ninth District Democratic Party leaders hosted a news conference calling...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days after kicking off the new school year, Jefferson County Public Schools have reported their first incident of a gun on one of their campuses. The gun was found at Pleasure Ridge Park High School. In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Sheri Duff...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many Kentucky law enforcement agencies will be adding drones to their arsenal after a Kentucky State Police training course on unmanned aerial systems. According to a KSP press release, the course taught officers how to "forensically map a collision or crime scene" by using a UAS, commonly referred to as a drone.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. According to Metro Police, their First Division officers responded to the area of North 22nd and Lytle Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the...
Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville woman with murder in connection with a deadly fiery crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway for several hours early Sunday morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old Maria Lara. Arrest records say Lara had been drinking prior to rear-ending a second vehicle at a...
ENGLISH, Ind. — Kenny Marshall and his family are very lucky he is alive after a recent hit-and-run. Once an active grandfather to his one and seven-year-old grandchildren, the 66-year-old is now left stuck after a driver struck him while riding his bike near State Route 237 and Church Road.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a woman was injured following a shooting in the California neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1100 block of South 17th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman two blocks away at...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-six protesters charged with shutting down the 2nd Street Bridge as part of a Black Lives Matter Protest in June, 2020 will be tried together in early November. The protesters are charged with obstructing a highway, which is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Sunday for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Dr. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
