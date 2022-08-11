ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMPD: Man shot, injured in Bashford Manor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and seriously injured in a shooting around several apartments in the Bashford Manor neighborhood of Louisville Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police's 6th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of River Chase Court around 12:45 a.m. Aug.16, according to an LMPD press release.
wdrb.com

1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
Wave 3

LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
WHAS11

Ky. police officers to use drones to 'forensically map' crime scenes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many Kentucky law enforcement agencies will be adding drones to their arsenal after a Kentucky State Police training course on unmanned aerial systems. According to a KSP press release, the course taught officers how to "forensically map a collision or crime scene" by using a UAS, commonly referred to as a drone.
wdrb.com

Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Sunday for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Dr. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
WHAS11

WHAS11

