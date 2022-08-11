ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: TV channel, time, live stream, four things to know for Cubs-Reds in Iowa

By Vita Walton
houstonianonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'Suspension on Line 1': Pirates' Rodolfo Castro set to appeal one game ban and fine... after breaking MLB rules when his cell phone fell out of his pocket mid-game

Despite the collective laugh we all had at the expense of Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro, Major League Baseball still decided to punish the player for having a phone in his pocket. Castro was sliding into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 9th, when his...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy