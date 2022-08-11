ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

City of Onalaska clearing away offensive graffiti at State Hwy 53 underpass

By Ken Kosirowski
 4 days ago

ONALASKA (WKBT)– City of Onalaska workers are dealing with an increase in offensive graffiti.

Onalaska police say the inappropriate writings have been popping up at the State Highway 53 underpass at Riders Club Road.

City street department workers have been working quickly to cover the writings.

Police are asking if you see any suspicious activity in that area to contact them immediately using their non-emergency number: 608-782-7575.

