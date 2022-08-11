ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in cooperation with the Mesa County Road and Bridge Department have announced a resurfacing project for Trickle Park Road. Construction is set to begin on August 15, 2022 starting at the intersection of NFSR #257 and will...
MESA COUNTY, CO
K99

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Tracking better rain chances for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While moisture continues to present across the Western Slope, conditions have stayed primarily dry in our valleys, and temperatures are reasonably warm. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached 100 right on the dot yesterday, but today, we sat five degrees cooler in the mid-90s. While the valleys have stayed dry, our mountains continue to feel the impact of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high-pressure system hovers over the Great Plains, feeding moisture into the Western Slope and giving scattered storms to our mountains. These storms will start to taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will continue to stay tonight, and for our temperatures, Grand Junction will fall into the upper 60s. However, those temperatures will be on the other end in Montrose, staying in the lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rifle, CO
Government
City
Rifle, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Silt, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
Rifle, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wildfire mopped up near New Castle over the weekend

A fire that broke out on the side of a hill south of New Castle was mopped up over the weekend by the Colorado River Fire Rescue, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. No injuries were reported. Garfield County Communications Officer Walt Stowe said the fire was originally...
NEW CASTLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Water Level#Reservoirs#Linus Travel#Rifle Gap Reservoir Force#The Harvey Gap Reservoir
Aspen Daily News

Garfield County sheriff sends shot over bow of PitCo commissioners

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario wants the Pitkin County commissioners to keep their eye on the ball when it comes to planning a new jail. Vallario said he isn’t trying to influence Pitkin County politics or fiscal policy, but he has a critical interest in the jail planning because he’s housing Pitkin County’s long-term inmates during the interim. Vallario signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last year to house any Pitkin County inmates incarcerated for longer than 48 hours. The agreement says Vallario can bail out if he concludes Pitkin County is making insufficient progress on planning and building a new jail.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ESPN Western Colorado

Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great

It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy