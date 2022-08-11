Read full article on original website
WESH
Students, teachers head back to school in Volusia County
A total of 63,000 students and 8,000 or so teachers and staff are back in the classroom Monday in Volusia County. The district superintendent was there bright and early to greet bus drivers for the students who ride. Drivers and attendants, some 270 strong, spent time in the early hours...
click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
wfit.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
americanmilitarynews.com
WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools
Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
WESH
Body camera video shows DUI arrest of Orange County sheriff's son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Body camera video from the night Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son Chase was arrested for DUI has been released. According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Chase Mina was found asleep at the wheel on the side of a Winter Garden road Saturday night. An...
Orange County issues 100 tickets for speeders in school zones on first day of school
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida drivers taking their kids to school in the mornings need to slow down. Local law enforcement said they have already seen a number of drivers speeding through school zones. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In fact, Orange County deputies said...
Bay News 9
Orlando nonprofit helps provide counselors after Edgewater NA shooting
EDGEWATER, Fla. — On Friday, an Orlando nonprofit organized a virtual safe space meeting for those affected by the Narcotics Anonymous shooting in Edgewater earlier this week. It was one of several ways Peer Support Space has helped people who are working through emotions in the aftermath. “It was...
Flagler County woman accused of handcuffing daughter to car’s steering wheel
PALM COAST, Fla. — Flagler County deputies said they are investigating a case of child abuse that happened Thursday. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Palm Coast resident Priscilla Florentino after they responded to reports of child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said their investigation began Thursday...
floridapolitics.com
Video shows Val Demings’ security pushing man to ground outside event
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Brevard County law enforcement are investigating whether Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings’ security wrongly pushed a man to the ground. Video obtained by Florida Politics shows two individuals pushing the man on Aug. 6 at a meet-and-greet event in Mims. Demings met...
WESH
3 firefighters hurt when firetruck crashes in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — Multiple firefighters have been injured in a crash in Brevard County. Officials say it happened Monday morning in the area of US-1 and Burkholm Road in Mims. The firetruck was returning from a call when it was hit by a pickup truck. FHP investigators say the...
WESH
Woman shot dead in Daytona Beach, sparking search for gunman
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday. There was a massive police presence in the area of Glenview Boulevard near Peninsula Drive. Officials said that SWAT was being called in. Police have temporarily shut down Halifax Avenue between Seabreeze Boulevard and University Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
Random text message to Flagler County Commissioner ends with suspected drug dealer arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast 18-year-old was arrested around 12:40 Monday morning during an undercover operation set up by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Joe Mullins reached out to the sheriff’s office after he received a text offering to sell him an “eight-ball” of cocaine, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.
fox35orlando.com
Student arrested at Lyman High School after fighting with police, gun found in his backpack
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at a Florida high school was arrested Friday after an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack, according to police, and a letter sent home to parents. "Today, we arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon while on our campus," Lyman High School...
WESH
Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
AdventHealth creates new nursing unit to help patients transition from hospital to home
DELAND, Fla. — AdventHealth is helping patients go from the hospital bed to home with a new nursing unit. The Transitional Care Unit opened at AdventHealth DeLand and will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit will provide services and amenities...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WESH
1 person dies after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
WESH
Seminole County Animal Services program aims to socialize dogs waiting to be adopted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local animal shelters work hard to get animals adopted and into homes. But the reality is way too many dogs spend far too long in cages waiting. A program intends to send dogs out on field trips to make them more likely to be adopted for good.
click orlando
