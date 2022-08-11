ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

WESH

Students, teachers head back to school in Volusia County

A total of 63,000 students and 8,000 or so teachers and staff are back in the classroom Monday in Volusia County. The district superintendent was there bright and early to greet bus drivers for the students who ride. Drivers and attendants, some 270 strong, spent time in the early hours...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wfit.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando nonprofit helps provide counselors after Edgewater NA shooting

EDGEWATER, Fla. — On Friday, an Orlando nonprofit organized a virtual safe space meeting for those affected by the Narcotics Anonymous shooting in Edgewater earlier this week. It was one of several ways Peer Support Space has helped people who are working through emotions in the aftermath. “It was...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Video shows Val Demings’ security pushing man to ground outside event

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Brevard County law enforcement are investigating whether Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings’ security wrongly pushed a man to the ground. Video obtained by Florida Politics shows two individuals pushing the man on Aug. 6 at a meet-and-greet event in Mims. Demings met...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead in Daytona Beach, sparking search for gunman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday. There was a massive police presence in the area of Glenview Boulevard near Peninsula Drive. Officials said that SWAT was being called in. Police have temporarily shut down Halifax Avenue between Seabreeze Boulevard and University Boulevard.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person dies after Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
COCOA, FL

