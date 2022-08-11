Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
mainepublic.org
Maine's green tech sector welcomes passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act that won approval Friday in the House of Representatives includes hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce the impacts of climate change. Many of Maine's clean energy companies welcome the news. President Joe Biden was expected to sign the legislation on Tuesday. The bill includes more...
mainepublic.org
Federal tax changes could ease Maine's affordable housing shortage, says one developer
A group called "Up for Growth" released a study last month that found Maine was about 9,000 affordable housing units short in 2019. The Portland-South Portland region alone was said to be some 8,000 affordable housing units short. Morning Edition Host Irwin Gratz talked recently with Dana Totman, President of...
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development
Maine was recently awarded nine grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to be used towards rural health facilities in Maine. The grants total $3.49 million, and they are funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainepublic.org
Efforts to make Maine's outdoor recreation more accessible and welcoming to all
All over Maine, communities, land trusts, and parks are working to make their trails and outdoors programming more inclusive for people with disabilities. It's part of the growing national movement called "Outdoors for All." From building boardwalks to improving signs, we'll discuss what organizations can do to make their open spaces more accessible and welcoming.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
newscentermaine.com
Rare August nor'easter to bring drought help to Maine
MAINE, USA — We've been waiting a long time for this...a storm that will finally fill up the rain buckets and help with Maine's severe drought. This is just what the doctor ordered: A rare August nor'easter is set to move into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday. Low...
WMTW
Hometown Maine: The community looking to be the next big biking destination
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine — “Mountain biking is an insanely popular sport throughout the country and Maine has seen a lot of growth in communities across the state,” Rodney Folsom with Moosehead Outdoor Alliance said. Folsom is just one of the many local mountain bike enthusiasts confident that...
RELATED PEOPLE
mainebiz.biz
Towns can get reimbursement for opting into Maine’s recreational marijuana market
The state has introduced a new program to compensate Maine cities and towns for costs they incur when opting to permit recreational, adult-use cannabis businesses. The Office of Cannabis Policy last week announced the launch of an online portal Maine municipalities can use to obtain reimbursement for up to $20,000 of those costs. To access the portal, click here.
mainepublic.org
Honey bees are another victim of Maine's drought
Beekeepers in southern and coastal Maine are feeling the pinch of the ongoing drought, and many are bracing for a low honey harvest this year due to the dry conditions. Some hives are showing signs of food stress, said state apiarist Jen Lund. And yellow jackets and hornets are robbing honey bee hives looking for their own food.
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol
AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object weighing between 6 and 7 pounds crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset is a small town
An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank
A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
WMTW
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Arsenault leaving as town clerk
Alna is looking for a new town clerk. Lisa Arsenault “has decided that it’s time for her to move on,” First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the board’s Aug. 10 meeting at the town office and over Zoom. According to Wiscasset Newspaper files, Arsenault was clerk a few years in the 1990s, again from February 2016 to June 2017, and this time since June 2021, after Sheila McCarty resigned and Amy Stockford served as interim clerk.
Comments / 1