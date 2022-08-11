ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searsport, ME

mainepublic.org

Maine's green tech sector welcomes passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act that won approval Friday in the House of Representatives includes hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce the impacts of climate change. Many of Maine's clean energy companies welcome the news. President Joe Biden was expected to sign the legislation on Tuesday. The bill includes more...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
Efforts to make Maine's outdoor recreation more accessible and welcoming to all

All over Maine, communities, land trusts, and parks are working to make their trails and outdoors programming more inclusive for people with disabilities. It's part of the growing national movement called "Outdoors for All." From building boardwalks to improving signs, we'll discuss what organizations can do to make their open spaces more accessible and welcoming.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Rare August nor'easter to bring drought help to Maine

MAINE, USA — We've been waiting a long time for this...a storm that will finally fill up the rain buckets and help with Maine's severe drought. This is just what the doctor ordered: A rare August nor'easter is set to move into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday. Low...
mainebiz.biz

Towns can get reimbursement for opting into Maine’s recreational marijuana market

The state has introduced a new program to compensate Maine cities and towns for costs they incur when opting to permit recreational, adult-use cannabis businesses. The Office of Cannabis Policy last week announced the launch of an online portal Maine municipalities can use to obtain reimbursement for up to $20,000 of those costs. To access the portal, click here.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Honey bees are another victim of Maine's drought

Beekeepers in southern and coastal Maine are feeling the pinch of the ongoing drought, and many are bracing for a low honey harvest this year due to the dry conditions. Some hives are showing signs of food stress, said state apiarist Jen Lund. And yellow jackets and hornets are robbing honey bee hives looking for their own food.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
NEWS CENTER Maine

'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol

AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object weighing between 6 and 7 pounds crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q 96.1

One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast

Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
EASTPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset is a small town

An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
WISCASSET, ME
fox40jackson.com

Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank

A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

5 new community solar farms come online in Maine

A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Arsenault leaving as town clerk

Alna is looking for a new town clerk. Lisa Arsenault “has decided that it’s time for her to move on,” First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the board’s Aug. 10 meeting at the town office and over Zoom. According to Wiscasset Newspaper files, Arsenault was clerk a few years in the 1990s, again from February 2016 to June 2017, and this time since June 2021, after Sheila McCarty resigned and Amy Stockford served as interim clerk.
ALNA, ME

