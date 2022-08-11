ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

7-year-old beats acute lymphoblastic leukemia

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rnobs_0hDq5Cpp00

On Tuesday, the Phillips family heard news they have been long awaiting for, 7-year-old Chris Phillips is now cancer free!

Phillips was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019. His family says the last few years have been a long, tough journey.

Chris, affectionately called "Baby Chris" by staff members at Children's Hospital, rang the bell to signify the end of his three-year journey.

"Now he can be a kid again," said Chris Phillips Sr., Baby Chris' father.

His parents want to thank healthcare workers and doctors who helped their son overcome cancer.

With his free time, Chris plans on playing video games and watching YouTube videos.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Phillips
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diseases#General Health#Children S Hospital
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy