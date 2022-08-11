Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
9-plus essential facts you must know to pass Utah's official residency test
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. With tens of thousands of new move-ins settling in Utah each year, there are plenty who aren't familiar with the things that make Utah unique. There are 28 questions on the Utah residency test and you'll need to get at least 19 correct to pass.
ABC 4
Lt. Governor gives an update on where Utah is at
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined us on GTU with an update on what’s going on across the great state of Utah. Ongoing efforts to propose a suite of bills to support families and moms in Utah. Statewide concerns from individuals and businesses about drought and gas prices. Efforts to...
ksl.com
Staffing shortages plague many Utah school districts on 1st day of school
SALT LAKE CITY — Ready or not, Monday was the first day of school for many kids in Utah. KSL found many school districts were dealing with some major staffing shortages. In some cases, they used creative measures to get by and find qualified candidates. The Davis School District...
kjzz.com
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
ksl.com
Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?
SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
kjzz.com
Concerns raised that students' walk to school goes through SLC homeless encampments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community members voiced concerns about the route students take to school, which passes by homeless camps in Salt Lake City. The Jordan River Trail between 500 North and 700 North is currently a hot spot for numerous homeless camps on both sides of the river.
KSLTV
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC 4
Unique souvenirs from Utah
Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state. Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:
ABC 4
Nation’s oldest grassroots fundraiser celebrates 100 years of helping kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital
(Good Things Utah) Pennies by the Inch – the nation’s oldest grassroots fundraiser – is celebrating a century of helping patients in need at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “Pennies by the Inch has endeared generations of children to Primary Children’s Hospital and created lifelong stewards of...
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
ABC 4
Did you hear that loud ‘boom’ Saturday morning?
On Good Things Utah this morning – A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy. South Salt Lake resident Wendi Melling was just heading out the door Saturday morning when she heard the noise, which she described as a “loud deep booming sound” followed by a few seconds of rumbling.
Church introduces Elder Kyle S. McKay as the 16th church historian and recorder
Elder Kyle S. McKay has begun his service as the 16th church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1. Elder McKay was introduced Friday as the church’s new historian and recorder via a news release. “There have been some marvelous things...
kjzz.com
Black Latter-day Saint website helps Utahns discover family, church history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paul Reeve is the Simmons Chair of Mormon Studies and the chair of the history department at the University of Utah. He came up with an idea which ultimately lead to launching a website called Century of Black Mormons. The goal from the website...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cntraveler.com
How a Glamping Trip to Utah Taught Me to Follow My Daughter’s Lead
City kids are tough, in a dappled way. Pigeons and rats can be tolerated. But I have seen a dragonfly provoke terror. Maybe this isn't true for all city kids—but it's true for mine. Not that I myself grew up so close to the great outdoors. The main nature...
OH MY HECK! Your Guide To Utah Swear Words
When people move to Utah, one of the most common observations people make are how often we substitute clean words for swear words. Everybody gets upset and everybody is capable of saying some things that could get them in trouble. So why risk it? Here's how to swear, The UTAH way!
Utah 4-H kids auction off livestock to go to Utah Food Bank
More than 100 of the animals at Saturday's Junior Livestock Show were sold to Salt Lake County, which is sending the animals off to be processed, packaged and delivered to the Utah Food Bank.
ksl.com
Utah family takes in Ukrainian family fleeing war after meeting on social media
SYRACUSE — A family from south central Ukraine is now calling Utah their home after meeting a Utah couple online who were total strangers. That couple welcomed the family of five, plus their dog, into their Syracuse home. Family time around the kitchen table is often spent bonding and...
Comments / 0