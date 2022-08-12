ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Much less humid Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says pleasantly dry weather is on the way for tonight. It will be chilly at night this weekend. A quick shower is possible this evening as the drier air moves in, but it will be mostly dry. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the coastline during the high tides overnight. This is due to the supermoon and easterly winds. Tides about 1 to 2 feet above normal could bring some minor flooding to low-lying areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqUea_0hDq4kcC00

WHAT'S NEXT: Drier, much less humid air is on the way for Friday. This weekend is weather perfection: low humidity, low-80s and sunshine all day.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and pleasantly dry. Lows: Upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, warm but feeling more comfortable. Highs: low-80s. Lows: upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun, low levels of humidity, and a nice breeze out of the north. Will feel like fall. Highs: Around 80. Lows: mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Still rather nice and pleasant with a few passing clouds and temps up a few degrees. Highs: low-80s. Lows: mid-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clgpB_0hDq4kcC00

NEXT WEEK: Several rounds of scattered showers and isolated storms from Monday through Wednesday with temps in the low-80s. Humidity will be creeping back up during that time as well. The second half of the week has more sunshine with temps near the average high of 83.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Humid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy