Much less humid Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s

WHAT'S NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says pleasantly dry weather is on the way for tonight. It will be chilly at night this weekend. A quick shower is possible this evening as the drier air moves in, but it will be mostly dry. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the coastline during the high tides overnight. This is due to the supermoon and easterly winds. Tides about 1 to 2 feet above normal could bring some minor flooding to low-lying areas.

WHAT'S NEXT: Drier, much less humid air is on the way for Friday. This weekend is weather perfection: low humidity, low-80s and sunshine all day.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and pleasantly dry. Lows: Upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, warm but feeling more comfortable. Highs: low-80s. Lows: upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun, low levels of humidity, and a nice breeze out of the north. Will feel like fall. Highs: Around 80. Lows: mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Still rather nice and pleasant with a few passing clouds and temps up a few degrees. Highs: low-80s. Lows: mid-60s.

NEXT WEEK: Several rounds of scattered showers and isolated storms from Monday through Wednesday with temps in the low-80s. Humidity will be creeping back up during that time as well. The second half of the week has more sunshine with temps near the average high of 83.