A local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is expanding on the sorority’s mission to help empower families across the globe by organizing a new event in Clarkston. The Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter’s Forever Pink Foundation will host the 2022 inaugural New Americans Festival on Aug. 20. The festival will “celebrate the cultural diversity in the Clarkston and DeKalb County communities while collaborating with businesses, refugee resettlement agencies, community organizations, civic groups, local physicians and health organizations to provide health screenings, vaccinations, educational, and wellness resources,” according to organizers.

CLARKSTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO