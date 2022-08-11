Sandy Franklin Hoots, age 71 of Auburn, Kentucky formerly of Marrowbone, KY passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Sandy was born on December 01, 1950 in Cumberland County, KY to the late James Douglas Franklin and Hilda Cary Franklin. She was a retired nurse with the Cumberland County Health Department, a member of Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and had attended Casey Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church for many years before moving to Auburn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Hoots and one brother Brad Franklin.

