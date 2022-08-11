Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Brian Stephens
Brian Lee Stephens, 53, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. Brian was born in Glasgow on November 23, 1968, to the late Angelo Stephens and Emily Louise Hagan Stephens. He was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by two daughters,...
wcluradio.com
GEPB: Electric bills likely to be higher due to heat last month
GLASGOW — Residents are feeling the heat of higher electric bills this month as the height of summer usage is reflected on them. The Glasgow Electric Plant Board said bills take a slight turn during the summer and winter months due to extreme temperatures. The combined heat and humidity last month caused cooling units to work overtime, and electric bills appear to have ticked upward.
wcluradio.com
Gerald Oakleaf
Gerald Wayne Oakleaf age 73 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, August 11 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born August 19, 1948 in Tiffin, Ohio he was the son of the late Robert Oakleaf and Betty Smith Gill. Mr. Oakleaf is survived by one son Donny North (Ashley Dyer)...
wcluradio.com
Medford Davis
Medford Wayne Davis, age 69 of Edmonton passed away Saturday August 13, 2022 at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Ky. He was born January 29, 1953 in Marrowbone, Ky. to the late Cecil Medford and Gladys ONell Vibbert Davis and was a truck driver. Survivors include one brother...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
KYTC: Cumberland Expressway ramp closures begin this week
GLASGOW — Ramp closures will begin Sunday as crews continue work along the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway in Barren and Metcalfe counties. The closures are planned from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will occur beginning Sunday, Aug. 14. Detours to the next interchange will be in place, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wnky.com
BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
wcluradio.com
Charles York
Charles York, age 67 of Corinth, Ky. formerly of Summer Shade, passed away August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by McMurtrey Funeral Home.
wcluradio.com
Sandy Hoots
Sandy Franklin Hoots, age 71 of Auburn, Kentucky formerly of Marrowbone, KY passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Sandy was born on December 01, 1950 in Cumberland County, KY to the late James Douglas Franklin and Hilda Cary Franklin. She was a retired nurse with the Cumberland County Health Department, a member of Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and had attended Casey Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church for many years before moving to Auburn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Hoots and one brother Brad Franklin.
RELATED PEOPLE
wcluradio.com
Wiley Oliver
Wiley Pulliam Oliver, 93, Glasgow, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Center. A native of Cumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Etta Walker Pulliam. She was a homemaker and a volunteer at Glasgow State Hospital. She was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church and later was a member of the First Christian Church; being very active, she taught Sunday school at both churches for many years.
lakercountry.com
RCSO seeking public’s help regarding Royville break-in
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regard to a break-in that took place in the Royville community on Hwy. 80 sometime during the night or early morning hours of August 12th and 13th at a residence owned by the late H.M. Bottom.
z93country.com
Fire Department Responds to Hay Fires
On Saturday, Monticello Fire Department was activated by Monticello Wayne County 911 for a report of a hay trailer on fire on HWY 167. After returning to the station the Fire Department responded to another call for a fire in the tree line along West Highway 90. Personnel worked to...
WBKO
WCSO swears in 10 employees
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ten Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees were sworn in by Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon at Friday’s Fiscal Court meeting. School Resource Officers Rebecca Robbins and Dominic Ossello, Patrol Deputies Andrew Clements, Drake Bishop, and Clint Bushong, and Court Security Officers Barry Harris, Cody Axton, Doug Lehring, and Dave Coldwell, as well as CSO Richard Kirby, who has served previously as both a Patrol Deputy and a CSO before his retirement in 2020, were all sworn in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
wcluradio.com
Brenda Gaye Alexander Steele
Brenda Gaye Alexander Steele, 67, of Brownsville passed away at 3:23 PM August 14, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a bookkeeper at Bank of Edmonson County and an Edmonson County Circuit Court deputy clerk. She was the daughter of the late Johnny Alexander and Wanda Kinser Alexander.
wnky.com
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
wcluradio.com
James Depp “Jimmie” Martin
James Depp “Jimmie” Martin, 78, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the son of the late James Seth and Lucille Christie Martin. He is survived by his daughter: Dodie Leslie; one step-daughter: Heather VanCleave; four grandchildren:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcluradio.com
Agnes “Aggie” Turner
Agnes “Aggie” Turner, 70, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Agnes was born in Illinois on September 4, 1951, a daughter of the late Golda (Deckard) and Roy Turner, Jr. She was a Army veteran and Church of Christ faith.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
KSP, Logan County sheriffs, conducting murder investigation
According to KSP, Logan County deputies located a deceased male near his residence on the 3000 block of Deer Lick Road.
WSMV
Kentucky State Police investigating murder of man in Logan County
OLMSTED, Kent. (WSMV) - Kentucky officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the Olmsted community. On Saturday, Aug. 13, just before 3:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder in the Olmsted community. Logan County...
Comments / 0