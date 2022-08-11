MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The third annual watermelon festival put on by the Colorado Kids Ranch in Monument wrapped up Sunday after a three-day run. The festival began in 2020 as a safe outdoors event for the whole family. "We've done different things over the years and we want to try to do more things with The post Annual Watermelon Festival in Monument brings fruity fun for the whole family appeared first on KRDO.

MONUMENT, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO