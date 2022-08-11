Read full article on original website
Colorado State Fair announces last-minute replacement for Lady A
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced a new concert just 10 days before the start of the 150th annual festival. The Band Perry will now perform at the fair's Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Sept. 2. The concert from the country-pop trio replaces a performance...
KRDO
The public meeting regarding “Sunset Amphitheater” has been rescheduled
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The company that is building the Sunset Amphitheater, Notes Live, has rescheduled the public meet that was planned for August 17 to September 13 from 5-7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs 80921. Notes Live...
Annual Watermelon Festival in Monument brings fruity fun for the whole family
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The third annual watermelon festival put on by the Colorado Kids Ranch in Monument wrapped up Sunday after a three-day run. The festival began in 2020 as a safe outdoors event for the whole family. "We've done different things over the years and we want to try to do more things with The post Annual Watermelon Festival in Monument brings fruity fun for the whole family appeared first on KRDO.
Air Quality Advisory in effect for El Paso, Teller Counties
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health has declared an Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties. The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Friday, August 12, from 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Public Health said air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. […]
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
Pueblo County fire to hold mass casualty incident training
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Fire Chiefs will be hosting a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) exercise on Thursday along Highway 50 near 23rd Lane. The exercise will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, and conclude in the early afternoon. This event has been designed to test the Pueblo County MCI plan […]
Missing Pueblo man, 63, may be in the area of Lake Pueblo
A man from Pueblo has been missing for a week and deputies from the sheriff's office are asking for your help to find him.
KKTV
Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Old Spaghetti Factory announces opening date
COLORADO SPRINGS — Pasta lovers, mark your calendars! Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory has an opening date! The Old Spaghetti Factory features affordable, delicious 3-course meals that include soup or salad, freshly baked bread, an entrée, and dessert. Their pasta specialties are sure to entice, with Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter, homemade […]
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed temporarily
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks (EPCP) announced on their Twitter today that Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed next Thursday, August 18. EPCP says that the closure will be for some fire mitigation in the area. The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at...
Burger Bomb Is a Rare Find at Tejon Eatery
The All American Burger at Burger Bomb in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) I love a good burger with a side of fries. As an adult, I cannot eat them as often, but an occasional meal like this nourishes my soul without requiring a larger belt size.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Asking for Help in Identifying Suspected Poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are searching for a hunter accused of shooting a moose with and arrow in Teller County and leaving it to die. On September 18th, 2021, the agency learned about a dead bull moose that was found in the Phantom Creek drainage north of Divide. A...
Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
Small plane lands on busy road east of Colorado Springs
A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page. The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts. "I thought he/she was going to land on our roof...
Flood threat ends for Monday night
As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related alerts.
Colorado home to one of the most 'pet-friendly' cities in the U.S.
A recent data analysis by WalletHub has identified Colorado Springs as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States. "With animal parents in mind, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics. Our data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability," the report reads.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
