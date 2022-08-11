Sheila Elaine Lewis, age 49, went to meet her Heavenly Father on August 14, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born November 16, 1972, in De Queen, Arkansas. She lived in many places throughout her life, mostly in Texas. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends. She worked in different positions in her life, but truly enjoyed being a home health aide.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO