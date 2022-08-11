Read full article on original website
Robert Calvin Willis
Mr. Robert Calvin Willis, age 83, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Mena, Arkansas. He was born April 24, 1939, to the late Syberian and Naomi Harroff Willis. Mr. Willis was an outdoorsman at heart, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and birdwatching. Additionally, he loved his work, Robert was a timberman by profession. Mr. Willis was united in marriage to the late Delois Ann Buckley on April 11, 1953, until her passing.
Sheila Elaine Lewis
Sheila Elaine Lewis, age 49, went to meet her Heavenly Father on August 14, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born November 16, 1972, in De Queen, Arkansas. She lived in many places throughout her life, mostly in Texas. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends. She worked in different positions in her life, but truly enjoyed being a home health aide.
