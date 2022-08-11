ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wsiu.org

Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects

More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
wfcnnews.com

Carbondale to build downtown entertainment venue with $2M grant

CARBONDALE - The City of Carbondale will receive a $2,055,040 Rebuild Illinois grant to help construct a Downtown Entertainment & Events Plaza on Washington Street. "This is another big win for Carbondale, and it wouldn't be possible without the amazing City staff who continue to find ways to bring resources to our community," said City Manager Gary Williams.
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 8.16.22

A pair of free Senior Health & Wellness Fairs next week in Southern IL:. 2)The Carbondale Civic Center/ August 24th/ 9 to 11 am. For more information, please contact hosts, Representative Windhorst at 618-294-8703 or email Windhorst@ILHouseGOP.org or Representative Jacobs at 618-534-9880 or Jacobs@ILHouseGOP.org also hosted by Senators Terri Bryant and Dale Fowler.
CARBONDALE, IL
State
Texas State
City
Carbondale, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Palos Hills, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Missouri State
Carbondale, IL
Education
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac for August 15th.

The City of Carbondale and Carbondale Main Street have teamed up to host the free outdoor concerts at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. This Saturday, see Lone Howl and Josh Caterer Trio. The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street. More info here: https://www.explorecarbondale.com/civicalerts.aspx?aid=2143.
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping

Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
#Community Colleges#Research University#Siu Carbondale
wsiu.org

Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home

The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman

A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
CALVERT CITY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape

On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wjpf.com

Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion woman of $35,000

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Marion Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile

PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report

There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
KFVS12

9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women

A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY

