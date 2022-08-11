Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects
More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
KFVS12
$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities. The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the...
wfcnnews.com
Carbondale to build downtown entertainment venue with $2M grant
CARBONDALE - The City of Carbondale will receive a $2,055,040 Rebuild Illinois grant to help construct a Downtown Entertainment & Events Plaza on Washington Street. "This is another big win for Carbondale, and it wouldn't be possible without the amazing City staff who continue to find ways to bring resources to our community," said City Manager Gary Williams.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 8.16.22
A pair of free Senior Health & Wellness Fairs next week in Southern IL:. 2)The Carbondale Civic Center/ August 24th/ 9 to 11 am. For more information, please contact hosts, Representative Windhorst at 618-294-8703 or email Windhorst@ILHouseGOP.org or Representative Jacobs at 618-534-9880 or Jacobs@ILHouseGOP.org also hosted by Senators Terri Bryant and Dale Fowler.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac for August 15th.
The City of Carbondale and Carbondale Main Street have teamed up to host the free outdoor concerts at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. This Saturday, see Lone Howl and Josh Caterer Trio. The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street. More info here: https://www.explorecarbondale.com/civicalerts.aspx?aid=2143.
Secluded Illinois Cabin on the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest
Sometimes to figure out where you're going, you need to explore where you've been. There is history available to explore in southern Illinois at a secluded cabin that happens to sit along the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest. I found this interesting cabin hosted by Mary and Tim on...
wsiu.org
Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping
Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
wsiu.org
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
COVID confusion: Local 6 breaks down new CDC guidelines easing restrictions as cases rise locally
PADUCAH — Local health professionals in the Local 6 region are reacting to changes on COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidance comes as McCracken County remains in the red, with high COVID-19 community levels. The CDC now recommends the nation move away from several restrictive measures.
westkentuckystar.com
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
wjpf.com
Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion woman of $35,000
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Marion Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
KFVS12
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile
PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
kbsi23.com
Dog found in Perry County cave reunited with family, recovering well
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Jeff Bohnert was stunned to learn that a group of spelunkers had found his 13-year-old dog Abby in a cave about a quarter-mile from his house. “It was like, how could that be? It’s been two months,” he said. Bohnert said Abby...
KFVS12
“I’ll never get over it.” 1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirms at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report
There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
KFVS12
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
