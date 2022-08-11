PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mercer County man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to "slaughter" FBI agents after the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Forty-six-year-old Adam Bies is charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law officers, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Citing the affidavit, the Post-Gazette reports Bies made multiple threats on Gab, writing, "If you work for the FBI then you deserve to die" and "My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop." The threats came after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. According to the unsealed warrant, the federal government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act."HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," the Post-Gazette said Bies wrote. He's now in U.S. custody.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO