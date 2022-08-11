Effective: 2022-08-15 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Frio; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Medina County in south central Texas Northeastern Frio County in south central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1245 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Moore, or 8 miles west of Devine, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hondo, Moore and Biry. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

FRIO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO