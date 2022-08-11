Read full article on original website
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear
Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
Watch: Bronny James' Epic Poster Dunk Is Going Viral
LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. is continuing to demonstrate why he's such a highly touted basketball prospect as he enters his final year of high school. His latest poster dunk might be one of the best pieces of evidence yet. During a recent foreign tour game between his California Club team...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?
One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
Antonio Brown Leaves 2 Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent Instagram Post
Antonio Brown made two comments on the LeBron James' latest Instagram post. James is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and next season will be his 20th in the NBA. As for Brown, he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Currently, he is a free agent.
‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing
ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ‘First Take’ for over a month now. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff and bicep. On Sunday night, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will finally be returning to the television show Monday morning. In his […] The post ‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steph, LeBron, Draymond flaunt championships at Green's wedding
During Draymond Green's wedding on Sunday night, the Warriors' forward along with Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, put their rivalry aside to count how many rings they have collectively. Green, Curry, and the Lakers' superstar flaunted their 12 championships in a photo posted to James's Instagram...
WATCH: Bronny James, LeBron's son, throws down emphatic poster dunk
Bronny James went coast-to-coast for an emphatic poster dunk against the U18 French National Select Team in Paris on Monday. The highlight-reel one-handed slam was reminiscent of his father LeBron, who went wild on Twitter over the dunk. Bronny finished with a game-high 25 points for California Basketball Club (CBC),...
Mavericks Land Derrick Rose In Major Trade Scenario
The New York Knicks had a significant build-up to their recruiting efforts for Jalen Brunson, and it ended successfully in NBA free agency. The Dallas Mavericks still need to adjust. Any time an NBA team advances as far as the Conference Finals, they’re probably hoping to keep their core players...
ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender: Sports World Reacts
An award-winning, longtime ESPN reporter came out as transgender on Tuesday. The longtime reporter, Mechelle Voepel, announced a transition from female to male and a new name on social media. M.A. Voepel announced his decision on Tuesday evening. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We...
Watch: John Wall shows off new behind-the-back dribble move in recent video
John Wall already has the 360 layup and the lefty sledgehammer dunk in his bag. Now, he could be showing off a new move in the 2022-23 campaign. The new LA Clippers guard Wall went viral this week over a video clip that showed him doing a nasty 360 behind-the-back dribble, pulling it back with a hesitation move, then exploding to the hoop for a bucket. Check out the video (which was first posted by basketball trainer Milton Chavis).
The time O.J. Simpson got his car towed at a Lakers game
With hoards of celebrities at nearly every game, weird stuff happens at Lakers games. Lakers owner/governor Jeanie Buss swung by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote the new Lakers’ documentary “Legacy” on Hulu (their antidote to “Winning Time” on HBO), and guest host Desus Nice asked her the strangest thing that happened at a game. She had a great O.J. Simpson story.
How Red Sox' 2022 draft picks have fared so far in pro careers
The Boston Red Sox added to their improved farm system during the 2022 MLB Draft. One month later, some of the prospects they selected have begun their road to The Show. First-round pick Mikey Romero and second-rounder Cutter Coffey were among the 2022 Red Sox draftees to start their professional baseball careers over the last week. They were assigned to the Florida Complex League, Boston's rookie affiliate, where they have a handful of games under their belt so far.
Patriots sign Devin Hafford
Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
What does the GSH on Bears jersey stand for
As the charter franchise of the National Football League, the Chicago Bears are steeped in history. The Bears celebrated 100 NFL seasons in 2019. And with so much franchise history, the Bears have found ways to honor it. One of which is a trio of letters on the shoulder of the Bears' jerseys.
