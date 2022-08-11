Read full article on original website
Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
How many inmates sentenced in Iroquois County will be released during Q4?
Donovan Community Unit School District 3 reported 13 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 13 students during...
2 shot at large gathering in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot after gunfire broke out at a large gathering in Champaign early Saturday morning. According to police, it happened around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Third Street. Shortly after officers arrived, dozens of shots were fired. Two victims were...
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting
(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
Closing Arguments & Jury Deliberation in Cullom Triple Murder Case Expected on Tuesday
Day five of testimony in a Livingston County triple murder case was held on Monday. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies in Livingston County. The Livingston County State’s Attorney Office contends Brewer shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley...
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
Police Officials Investigating Fatal Train Vs. Pedestrian Incident
One person was killed in a train vs. pedestrian incident that occurred in Wilmington around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 11th. The Will County Coroner’s Office said an unidentified female was pronounced dead near the North Kankakee Street railroad in Wilmington. An autopsy performed revealed multiple injuries due to...
Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris
MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released
Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
Police: Underage drinking parties with hundreds in attendance being held on random rural roads
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to pop-up underage drinking parties that attracting hundreds and are being held at random rural roads. The sheriff's office became aware of digital flyers being shared through social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and more....
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
2 killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris, Illinois State Police say
State police diverted traffic off the interstate, which was closed for an extended period of time while officials investigated.
Three Crows Emporium Cuts the Ribbon at 3805 N Vermilion in Danville
Saturday afternoon, August 13th, the Three Crows Emporium celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 3805 N. Vermilion. Three Crows is a one stop shop for one-of-a-kind and unique metaphysical items. Products range from simple to advance; and the place to recharge, stock up, and support local artists and vendors.
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
Renters looking for answers after apartment building condemned
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one Champaign apartment complex are trying to find a new place to live after they were told their building is unlivable. Some people living in the Colonial Plaza off South Mattis Avenue did complain to the city about the shape of the building; even the Champaign Fire Department […]
