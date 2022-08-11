Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
KOLO TV Reno
Joy Lake Fire 80% contained
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the Joy Lake Fire is 80% contained, with full containment expected Monday evening at 6:00 p.m.. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials urge people to avoid the area of Snow Flower Drive.
2news.com
Police chase ends in crash into downtown Reno business
A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022. According to officials, the driver of a...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno apartment fire under investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning on Cannan Street. Crews managed to quickly put out the fire and keep it from spreading to other units. One person attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. Cannan Street was...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
KOLO TV Reno
A Night at the Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
KOLO TV Reno
Saturday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A quiet August weekend and a good time to get outside. Seasonably warm temperatures and breezes Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms come to Mono and Mineral counties on Monday. Reno’s best chance for storms comes Tuesday.
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Dream Center to host Back to School Bash and school supply giveaway
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As students head back to school this week, many of them will be without the tools they need for a successful academic year. That’s why the Northern Nevada Dream Center is hosting its 4th annual Back to School Bash where they will be giving away more than 1,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, free groceries for families and other surprises!
KOLO TV Reno
Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
Kiely Rodni missing update – New information on eerie slogan hoodie teen, 16, was wearing the night she vanished
A NEW clue has emerged as authorities continue to search for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Kiely, 16, vanished at around 12.30am on August 7 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash. The latest update comes directly from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “We...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday marks end of remembrance run honoring Indian boarding school attendees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday concluded the second annual Remembrance Run to honor the children who attended Indian boarding schools across the nation and right here in Nevada. Runners arrived at the Stewart Indian School in Carson City after a 50 mile run that began in Yerington.. “I wont speak...
Searchers release surveillance camera photo of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE -- Hours before she disappeared, an image of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was recorded on a surveillance camera at a Truckee business.In the photo, she appears to be smiling and not in any distress.Meanwhile, more than 260 personnel from a variety of law enforcement agencies and two aircraft continued their search of the Tahoe region Wednesday for any sign of the teen or her car.Rodni was last seen attending a party over the weekend near the Prosser Family Campground located just north of Truckee.According to the Placer County sheriff's office, she was at a party of more than 100...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR’s Argenta Hall to reopen 3 years after boiler explosion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno will reopen Argenta Hall three years after an incident with the building’s boiler forced it to close in July 2019. “We are excited to get students back into this building and open a state-of-the-art dining complex that will be available to our entire community,” Executive Director of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services Dean Kennedy said. “With how much student feedback has been infused into updating this hall, it will be powerful to see how the student-centered, innovative spaces in the residential section and dining areas support student learning and success.”
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip
PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7. “Feeling like a […]
Reno made the news! Realtor.com found that Reno, Nevada had the most price cuts, with 32.6 percent of the city's properties listed on the website seeing a reduction in June. So glad my wife listened and we waited. The housing market is about to turn into a bloodbath
