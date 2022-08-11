TRUCKEE -- Hours before she disappeared, an image of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was recorded on a surveillance camera at a Truckee business.In the photo, she appears to be smiling and not in any distress.Meanwhile, more than 260 personnel from a variety of law enforcement agencies and two aircraft continued their search of the Tahoe region Wednesday for any sign of the teen or her car.Rodni was last seen attending a party over the weekend near the Prosser Family Campground located just north of Truckee.According to the Placer County sheriff's office, she was at a party of more than 100...

5 DAYS AGO