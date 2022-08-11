ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish answer biggest question heading into Week 1

The Notre Dame football team has plenty of questions in terms of the roster heading into Week 1, but they answered the biggest one on Saturday. When it comes to the 2022 Notre Dame football team, there are some huge questions to be answered heading into their Week 1 matchup against Ohio State. They have to figure out what they plan to do at wide receiver, this is after Avery Davis tore his ACL on Friday, and other position groups are not settled right now.
SOUTH BEND, IN
liveforlivemusic.com

Lightning Bug Music Festival Returns Bigger And Better Than Ever With Railroad Earth, Ghost Light, More

After a three-year hiatus, Lightning Bug Music Festival will return to Sunset Hill Farm in Valparaiso, IN September 9th–10th with an expanded multi-day, multi-stage format and a renewed emphasis on community thanks to new president John Westbrook and his team. Founded as a nonprofit in 2014, Lightning Bug Music Festival is stepping up its game this year, bringing an array of top-shelf talent to “The Region” in Northwest, IN, including Railroad Earth (two nights), Ghost Light, Lindsay Lou, The Lil Smokies, Cedric Burnside, Duane Betts, Charlie Parr (two nights), Holly Bowling, Mikaela Davis & Southern Star, and more.
VALPARAISO, IN
22 WSBT

PET SEGMENT: Sweet 'ole dog who can join you as a couch potato

He's an 8-year-old terrier mix who came into the South Bend Animal Resource Center as a stray. Fisher has some "old bones" but that's not stopping him from playing, rolling over for a belly rub or going on walks. Lindsay Cuellar, manager of the SBARC, says his hips are going...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Charlie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
abc57.com

Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Free health screening in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Ind. -- Free health screenings are available at the Kosciusko community YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 13th. The screenings include pre-diabetes, sleep apnea and blood pressure. Register at www.kcymca.org or at the event.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic." Walorski, who served on the Committee on...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Medical Moment: The signs of early dementia

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated 11 million family, friends, and unpaid caregivers are caring for them. Knowing the signs of early dementia, also known as mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, is critical so patients and their families can get support as soon as possible.
SOUTH BEND, IN
