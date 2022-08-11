Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame football: Irish answer biggest question heading into Week 1
The Notre Dame football team has plenty of questions in terms of the roster heading into Week 1, but they answered the biggest one on Saturday. When it comes to the 2022 Notre Dame football team, there are some huge questions to be answered heading into their Week 1 matchup against Ohio State. They have to figure out what they plan to do at wide receiver, this is after Avery Davis tore his ACL on Friday, and other position groups are not settled right now.
liveforlivemusic.com
Lightning Bug Music Festival Returns Bigger And Better Than Ever With Railroad Earth, Ghost Light, More
After a three-year hiatus, Lightning Bug Music Festival will return to Sunset Hill Farm in Valparaiso, IN September 9th–10th with an expanded multi-day, multi-stage format and a renewed emphasis on community thanks to new president John Westbrook and his team. Founded as a nonprofit in 2014, Lightning Bug Music Festival is stepping up its game this year, bringing an array of top-shelf talent to “The Region” in Northwest, IN, including Railroad Earth (two nights), Ghost Light, Lindsay Lou, The Lil Smokies, Cedric Burnside, Duane Betts, Charlie Parr (two nights), Holly Bowling, Mikaela Davis & Southern Star, and more.
abc57.com
The final day of the Four Winds Invitational ends in a dramatic finish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The final round of the Four Winds Invitational was played August 14th, and ended in a three-way tie. "I almost gave up. Almost. " said Yan Liu, the winner of the invitational. Yan Liu beat out Gabby Lemieux and Kiira Riihijarvi on the 18th hole, claiming...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Sweet 'ole dog who can join you as a couch potato
He's an 8-year-old terrier mix who came into the South Bend Animal Resource Center as a stray. Fisher has some "old bones" but that's not stopping him from playing, rolling over for a belly rub or going on walks. Lindsay Cuellar, manager of the SBARC, says his hips are going...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Charlie
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
WNDU
Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ole Hitchin’ Post In Larwill Has New Owners
LARWILL - Kosciusko and Whitley chambers of commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., Larwill. The season for outdoor dining started April 1, which ends the last weekend of October. Owner Krissy Ropp purchased Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., in January 2021. She...
celebsbar.com
Tram services CANCELLED in Bury and north Manchester as Metrolink battles 'soaring' heat
Metrolink services are buckling under the heat once again as Greater Manchester continues to bask in sunshine. Services have been cancelled this afternoon (August 13) between Bury and Crumpsall, in north Manchester. Trams were cancelled shortly before 1.30pm today. Metrolink says the disruption is 'due to high temperatures', and customers...
abc57.com
South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
iheart.com
14-Year RFD Veteran Says Racist Party He Was Forced to Attend "Cut Deeply"
14-year Rochester Fire Department veteran Jerrod Jones says he was "cut deeply" when he was forced to attend a racist party by his white superior. He says the party mocked Juneteenth with racist tropes like buckets of fried chicken and cognac. Jones says he hopes for change in the department...
WNDU
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
abc57.com
Free health screening in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Ind. -- Free health screenings are available at the Kosciusko community YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 13th. The screenings include pre-diabetes, sleep apnea and blood pressure. Register at www.kcymca.org or at the event.
WHAS 11
Indiana VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic." Walorski, who served on the Committee on...
WNDU
Medical Moment: The signs of early dementia
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated 11 million family, friends, and unpaid caregivers are caring for them. Knowing the signs of early dementia, also known as mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, is critical so patients and their families can get support as soon as possible.
