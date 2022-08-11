Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Role of Genetics Studied in Rheumatoid Arthritis Development
TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Genetic predisposition is increased across patients with pre-rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marc P. Maurits, from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined whether established genetic predictors for...
Channel 3000
Program Cuts Opioid Use in Teens After Spinal Surgery for Scoliosis
MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — An intervention that involves preoperative patient education and smaller prescription quantity successfully reduces opioid use while maintaining pain control following posterior spinal fusion for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, according to a study published in the September issue of the Journal of Pediatric Orthopaedics.
Channel 3000
Meditation and Health
Do you ever feel like your brain is too stuffed with thoughts? Between the errands that you need to do tomorrow, the lingering issues from yesterday, and the work in front of you today, it can be hard to find room for a positive emotion or a moment of peace. Meditation is a mental exercise that tries to tune out the mental clutter, giving the brain and body a chance to relax. A recent national government survey suggests that over 36 million people in the United States have tried meditation at least once in the previous year.
YOGA・
Comments / 0